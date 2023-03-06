Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #338 Preview: Secret Invasion Aliens visit Earth and decide to shapeshift into Jughead in this preview of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #338, in stores Wednesday.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #338

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN231235

(W) Various, Ian Flynn, Tom DeFalco (A) VARIOUS, Bill Galvan, Steven Butler (CA) Bill & Ben Galvan, Francis Bonnet

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "The Beast of Bolling Bay," Something shatters a rowboat on Bolling Bay, almost drowning two fishermen. Was it a giant turtle or some other unidentified sea monster? Assuming there must be a logical explanation, Mr. Lodge hires Captain Valor to investigate and suggests he take Little Archie as a local guide since he and his friends often fish the area. Will Captain Valor, Little Archie and his friend Little Ambrose be able to find out the truth about the "monster"?

Next, in "The Most Heroic Villain," The Fox is at the mercy of Mr. Smile, when his son Ghost Fox comes to save the day! Except Mr. Smile has a secret weapon-Evil Heart! Watch the two teen masked crusaders go head-to-head to see whose powers reign supreme!

In Shops: 3/8/2023

SRP: $9.99

