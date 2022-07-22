Are They Quackers? Dynamite To Publish New Darkwing Duck Comics

Dynamite has announced the return of Darkwing Duck to comics coming shortly, with new series, graphic novels, and reprints. It's a cartoon character with quite a tortuous appearance in comic books.

The classic series is coming back to the comics page, with a new title starring the heroic Drake Mallard coming at the beginning of 2023. In addition to all-new original tales, his classic adventures will be reprinted as well in facsimile editions and graphic novels. The hard to find 1991 limited series released by Disney Comics with contributions by John Blair Moore and others will soon be accessible again to fans and collectors of classic Disney comics. Darkwing Duck is part of Disney's beloved wider Donald Duck library and first debuted as a hit animated television show in 1991. Across 91 episodes, fans young and old were delighted by the adventures of Drake Mallard and his titular superhero identity. Along with fan-favorite comic books, a series of video games and merchandise accompanied the show

In 1991, Disney Comics published a Darkwing Duck comic book themselves alongside the launch of the show. It didn;'t get an ongoing series but Darwing Duck stories regularly appeared in Disney Adventures and Marvel's Disney Afternoon comic book.

In 2010, Boom Studios published a new Darkwing Duck comic written by Ian Brill and drawn by James Silvani, for eighteen issues, then a further six, later picked up in 2018 by IDW. But there was controversy regarding editor Aaron Sparrow's involvement in the writing of the comic, allegations that he had ghost-written the series, working with the artist even after he left Boom Studios. When the series was reprinted by Disney's Egmont Group, Aaron Sparrow's story credits were added and he rewrote Brill's dialogue. In 2014, Bleeding Cool broke the news that the first 16 issues of Darkwing Duck would be packaged together and published in an omnibus by Joe Books, with every issue rewritten by Sparrow, and Sparrow and Silvani created new issues for the publisher in 2016.

And now? Dynamite's time to handle the Darkwing Duck hot potato. Good luck Nick Barrucci, I hope you survive the experience.