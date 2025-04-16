Are We Getting An AI Batman? Futureverse Buys Candy, Gets DC Rights

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: ai, Futureverse

The New Zealand AI and metaverse company Futureverse has today announced it has acquired Candy Digital, an NFT digital collectibles platform, that includes licenses to Major League Baseball, Netflix, and DC Comics.

Decrypt quotes Aaron McDonald, co-founder and CEO of Futureverse saying that Brands like MLB and DC Comics already sit at the intersection of digital and real-world fandom. By bringing them into Futureverse's ecosystem, we can leverage our technology to build the kind of immersive experiences that enhance brand loyalty and create a new format for great brands, beloved characters and world class stories to deepen their user engagement.". It will give access to Candy's customer base of 1.5 million accounts, and states that Futureverse plan to integrate their technology with Candy's intellectual property partnerships. "Candy combines emerging technology with purpose-driven design to create loyalty programs, digital ticketing, on-chain gaming, and fan marketplaces that reward participation and strengthen fan communities," said Matt Novogratz, senior vice president of Candy Digital. "It's a natural move for us to join forces with Futureverse who are true industry leaders with patented technology that is defining how brands will engage in this ever-evolving digital world where most interactions take place."

So, basically, delivering an AI Batman and/or Superman. Or Brainiac. Candy Digital's IP and content library will be integrated into The Root Network, Futureverse's Layer 1 blockchain, which will "address brand concerns around AI, creative rights, and ownership." I am sure they will have some, as well as saying "No longer relying on outdated legal frameworks, Futureverse embeds IP protection directly into its technology—giving these brands the power to unlock new revenue and allow their protected assets to be safely used across gaming and new digital experiences in this next phase of the internet."

You just know that someone will ask is going to ask Batman AI about committing the perfect crime, right?

