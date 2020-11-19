Arune Singh Leaves Boom Studios Next Month

In a surprising bit of news, I'm hearing about a major shakeup at Boom Studios with Bleeding Cool Power List alumni Arune Singh (VP, Marketing) recently giving notice to the company. It looks like it's an amicable split, with Arune requesting to stay through the year to help the publisher finish out the year and Boom agreeing to keep him on board through to the 15th of December. Seems it was his decision, and one Boom didn't seek, rather than the usual comic industry redundancy of late.

Joining Boom Studios in 2016, much to my delight, he handled the marketing on some of Boom's biggest launches – like Something is Killing The Children, Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, Seven Secrets, We Only Find Them When They're Dead and Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR, was a key figure in a time when Boom went from the #7 to (briefly) #3 publisher at Diamond and even found himself the subject of coverage from the New York Times as a result. He also became a fixture for Boom Studios in recent years on the convention circuit – especially at book shows, where he and Spencer Simpson dramatically reinvented the company's presence.

In full transparency, I've known the 39-year-old Arune for nearly half his life – he was my editor at CBR on Lying In The Guitters back in the early noughties, then someone I spoke with during his time leading publicity at Marvel (first on comics and then on television) and then when he left for Syfy in 2015.

I've also known Arune long enough to know that comics are his first love and that it's where he's made his biggest mark – with even Brian Michael Bendis naming a Legion of Super-Heroes character in his honour – and I'm glad to be hearing rumors that while he's left Boom, he will be staying within the world of comics. It's a world he's worked in for nearly 20 years as a comics journalist and as a Publicist/Marketer/Overall-Problem-Solver and I know a lot of pros will be happy he's not going too far. I mean, obviously not DC Comics, but you know. Somewhere.

Maybe this new move will also involve writing more comics, as we saw him start to do last year with two different WWE stories at Boom? And will he bring his beloved #AruneOreoClub to a fourth company now?

Regardless, I'm glad I'll still get to pester Arune about comics news and hopefully he won't forget me when it comes time for whatever big news he's got to break…