A Few Continuity Notes from Legion Of Super-Heroes #6 (Spoilers)

A few notes from friend-of-Bleeding Cool, Caoimhe, over the new Legion Of Super-Heroes, out today.

Saturn Girl's pink bikini and Cosmic Boy's … whatever it is…

….mean that the Mike Grell Legion Of Superheroes costumes come back into continuity.

Jacques Foccart — Invisible Kid (II) — is back in continuity. Named after a chief adviser to French presidents on African affairs, the second Invisible Kid was an Earth native who took the previous Invisible Kid's serum in order to save his sister and others. He joined the Legion and took the name Invisible Kid in honor of Lyl. Well all that is up in the air.

Talking of names, as promised last year by Brian Bendis, Boom Studios Vice President, Marketing, Arune Singh, former Marvel Comics marketing man – my former editor of Lying In The Gutters at Comic Book Resources, is now Monster Boy. As for the planet of choice, Tor-Etto? He has been compared to Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto from Fast & Furious often…

Now one of an invisible alien race from the planet Kit-Son, named after L.E.G.I.O.N. artist Barry Kitson.

White Witch is the birth daughter of the wizard Mordru this time around. Previously she was his wife, and trapped in an abusive relationship. Presumably that specific relationship won't be revisited.

And did anyone notice anything was meant to be going down between Saturn Girl and Superboy? Even in the current costume?

Now to try and get A Great Darkness to line up with Donny Cates' Black Winter…

LEGION OF SUPER HEROES #9

DC COMICS

JUL200472

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Ryan Sook

Continuing a very special two-part comics storytelling event! The United Planets have found the Legion of Super-Heroes guilty of crimes against the galaxy, and it's up to our young heroes to prove their innocence! Featuring an all-star cast of artists, this issue will feature a surprise 1,000 years in the making! Long live the Legion!In Shops: Sep 29, 2020

