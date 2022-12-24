Steve Mannion Tells Origin Of Fearless Dawn in March 2023 Solicits

Last year, Steve Mannion launched his Fearless Dawn series from Asylum Press in their August 2022 solicitations. Now he is taking his "tongue-in-cheek comedic homage to silver age comics featuring retro-style heroine Fearless Dawn, a cute scantily-clad young woman who battles Nazis, monsters, and other strange creatures in the 1960's" for a new spin from decades previous to that with an origin series, Fearless Dawn: The Bomb. Check out the Fearless Dawn March 2023 solicits and solicitations, including the cheekily named pin Tank Gal…

FEARLESS DAWN THE BOMB #1 (OF 4) CVR A MANNION

ASYLUM PRESS

JAN231269

JAN231270 – FEARLESS DAWN THE BOMB #1 (OF 4) CVR A MANNION SGN ED – 19.99

JAN231271 – FEARLESS DAWN THE BOMB #1 (OF 4) CVR B MANNION – 4.99

JAN231272 – FEARLESS DAWN THE BOMB #1 (OF 4) CVR C MANNION SKETCH COVER – 4.99

JAN231273 – FEARLESS DAWN THE BOMB #1 (OF 4) CVR D MANNION – 4.99

(W) Steve Mannion (A / CA) Steve Mannion

The origin of Fearless Dawn is finally told! This is a great jumping on point for any comic book fans who are not familiar with this funny, sexy, stumbling super-heroine. Learn how the awkward Prissy Jones gets her super-powers and how she creates her own costume of moose elks, action gloves and whoop-ass utility belt!. Fearless Dawn comics have always been about great art and fun frolics and this latest offering is no exception! Artist/writer Steven Mannion whips up some of the craziest comic book tales this side of The Goon and Mad Magazine, This comic was previously offered as the The Bomb TPB from 2010. New art and pages have been added, and previously published pages have been reworked.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FEARLESS DAWN BRAK BRAK BRAK 1.5IN PIN

ASYLUM PRESS

JAN232903

From Asylum Press. Created by Steve Mannion. Wear these amazingly fun soft enamel pin on your lapel and tell the world you are a fan of Fearless Dawn! These collectible 1 1/2" soft enamel pins are all the rage! This item comes with a themed backing board and protective clear hanging bag.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 9.99

FEARLESS DAWN HELA YOU SHOULDNT SMOKE 1.5IN PIN

ASYLUM PRESS

JAN232904

Created by Steve Mannion. Wear this amazingly fun soft enamel pin on your lapel and tell the world you are a fan of Fearless Dawn! These collectible 1.5" soft enamel pins are all the rage! This item comes with a themed backing board and protective clear hanging bag.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 9.99

FEARLESS DAWN TANK GAL 1.5IN PIN

ASYLUM PRESS

JAN232905

Created by Steve Mannion. Wear this amazingly fun soft enamel pin on your lapel and tell the world you are a fan of Fearless Dawn! These collectible 1.5" soft enamel pins are all the rage! This item comes with a themed backing board and protective clear hanging bag.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 9.99