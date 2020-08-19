Atlantis Attacks Now Rescheduled – Marvel MIA List Updated Again

The Atlantis Attacks revival from Greg Pak and Ario Anindito saw its first three issues published in January, February and March of this year from Marvel Comics. That was before the pandemic attacked instead. The remaining issues went into our Marvel Missing In Action list. But as of today, they can be removed as Marvel Comics has rescheduled them from November 2020.

The armies of Atlantis face the Agents of Atlas when a terrible secret incurs the wrath of Namor. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, destinies will be revealed in this titanic tale of love and betrayal featuring Amadeus Cho, Silk, Wave, Shang-Chi, and more! Don't miss the startling conclusion of this epic clash when ATLANTIS ATTACKS continues this November!

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #4 (of 5)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by ARIO ANINDITO

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

SECRETS REVEALED!

For months, the young AGENTS OF ATLAS have served secret agent Jimmy Woo's Atlas Foundation and defended billionaire Mike Nguyen's Portal City of Pan.

But as their efforts to defend Pan from KING NAMOR and ATLANTIS rip the hard-fought unity of their team to pieces, Silk and Amadeus Cho finally fight to find out if Woo and Nguyen have been guiding them – or manipulating them.

And why is new Agent of Atlas WAVE sitting atop the Atlantean throne?

What's Jimmy's true endgame? Is Nguyen a visionary or villain? The curtain's ripped aside – and the Agents of Atlas may never be the same!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #5 (of 5)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by ARIO ANINDITO

COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

TRAGEDY AND TRIUMPH!

As the clash between the ATLANTEANS, the SIRENAS and the interdimensional PAN reaches its terrible climax, an empire will triumph and an empire will fall!

But you might be shocked to find out which of our heroes and villains ends up where! Will AMADEUS step up to JIMMY WOO'S challenge and lead both AGENTS OF ATLAS teams toward power and glory in this new world? Or will the dream of communities united in the PORTAL CITY OF PAN all come crashing down?

Who will wear the crown? Whose word and heart will break? The fate of Atlas and the world hangs in the balance!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

Here's the current Marvel MIA Missing In Action list – we have also been told that X-Men: Dawn Of X Saga has been cancelled, so have removed that too.

Ghost Rider Annual #1

Darkhold Alpha

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Children Of The Atom

Gwen Stacy

Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle

Morbius

Black Panther

Nebula

Marvel

The Marvels

America Chavez: Made In The USA

How To Read Comics The Marvel Way

Dark Agnes

New Warriors

Union

Infinite Destinies Annuals: Iron Man, Thor, Avengers, Guardians

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1

Dark Ages

Non – Stop Spider-Man

– Silk