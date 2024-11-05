Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: avengers

Avengers #20 Preview: T'Challa's Prison Break Extravaganza

Black Panther takes center stage in Avengers #20, diving into a pocket dimension to free prisoners while his teammates face off against Doctor Doom. T'Challa's solo mission awaits!

BLACK PANTHER: WAR JOURNAL! FREE THE PRISONERS! Black Panther stars in this issue as he journeys into the pocket dimension of Meridian Diadem! While the Avengers deal with Doctor Doom on the outside, T'Challa must rescue the prisoners trapped within the Living Prison…

Avengers #20

by Jed MacKay & Farid Karami, cover by Valerio Schiti

BLACK PANTHER: WAR JOURNAL! FREE THE PRISONERS! Black Panther stars in this issue as he journeys into the pocket dimension of Meridian Diadem! While the Avengers deal with Doctor Doom on the outside, T'Challa must rescue the prisoners trapped within the Living Prison…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 06, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620426702011

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620426702021 – AVENGERS #20 PACO MEDINA THE THING! VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620426702031 – AVENGERS #20 SERGIO DAVILA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620426702041 – AVENGERS #20 ELENA CASAGRANDE STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620426702051 – AVENGERS #20 EPIC GAMES MARVEL FORTNITE CAPTAIN JONES VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

