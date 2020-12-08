Tomorrow's Avengers #39 Features The Prehistoric X-Men? (Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Avengers #39 by Jason Aaron and Dale Keown looks really good based on the preview artwork below. A prologue to the upcoming Enter The Phoenix, it features the origin of the Phoenix from Avengers One Million BC. We see a young baby girl with red hair abandoned, surviving vulture and then wolf interests, becoming someone who runs with the wolves…

The similarities to Jean Grey are clear. Maybe she can talk directly to animals in their heads? But Bleeding Cool also gets the word that Avengers #39 might also show us the first prehistoric version of the X-Men. In previous Avengers issues by Jason Aaron and Dale Keown, we met the first gay superhero. So there are precedents.

Now, these X-Men are not named as such in the comic, which is more about setting up the Avengers 1,000,000 BC origin. But it also features a gathering of mutated early men, including a telepathic leader, a chap with wings, a beast or two, a devil, a guy with claws and a cyclops…and of course a Phoenix wielding young red-haired woman. Will we see them again? It's always possible. They do seem to be a resilient lot. Here's a sneak peek at the issue in question…

AVENGERS #39

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200613

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Dale Keown (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

ENTER THE PHOENIX PROLOGUE!

In the harsh, primordial world of One Million B.C.E., early humans who are different are left in the Burnt Place to die. But one young girl whose only crime was being born with red hair finds something else entirely in the place of bones and ash – something that will change human history forever. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99