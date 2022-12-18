Avengers Forever #12 Preview: Crisis of Infinite Mephistos

Avengers Forever #12

by Jason Aaron & Aaron Kuder, cover by Aaron Kuder

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE – PART THREE: THE SIEGE OF INFINITY TOWER! The all Steve Rogers Howling Commandos. The interstellar air force that is the Carol Corps. The Star Panther. The God of Fists. The Invincible Ant-Man, Tony Stark. Together, they are the greatest army of Avengers ever assembled. But will they be enough to protect the Avengers Tower at Infinity's End? Because Mephisto has come to claim that tower's secrets, and he's brought an army of his own.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Dec 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620192101211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620192101221 – AVENGERS FOREVER 12 HANS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620192101231 – AVENGERS FOREVER 12 JIMENEZ 70'S AVENGERS ASSEMBLE CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

