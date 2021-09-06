Avengers Tech-On #2 Preview: Mech Avengers Assemble

Avengers Tech-On #2 continues this mech Avengers story that reads like a toy commercial except there are no actual toys to sell. Nevertheless, Marvel and Bandai Namco press forward with this second chapter, and in this preview, we see the titular Avengers take on the Red Skull in their new custom armor suits, powered by Infinity Dust. Seriously, are there really not any toys to sell here? Check out the preview below.

AVENGERS TECH-ON #2 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jim Zub (A) Chamba (CA) Eiichi Shimizu

• The Avengers encounter Venom in Yokohama, but he's supersized, super charged and out of control!

• Can Tony Stark's untested "Do Hatsu" mode upgrade turn the tide, or is this the beginning of the end?

• AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS is a sentai-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (Uncanny Avengers, Champions) and illustrated by Jeff "Chamba" Cruz (Venom: The End, Street Fighter)! Rated T

