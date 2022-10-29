AWA 2023 Comics from Garth Ennis, Jacen Burrows, Daniel Kraus & More

New New York publisher AWA or Artists, Writers & Artisans Inc announced a number of new titles for 2023 at the Diamond Retailer Summit in Baltimore, some familiar from previous AWA Studios projects, some not, including reunited the Crossed team of Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows on The Ribbon Queen in April 2023, Dan Panosian and Dalibor Talajić on Black Tape, Cullen Bunn and Mike Deodato on Red Zone, and in January (with solicits below), Trojan, a new comic by Daniel Kraus, Laci and Marco Lesko.

TROJAN #1 (OF 4) CVR A (MR)

AWA

NOV221313

NOV221314 – TROJAN #1 (OF 4) CVR B DEODATO JR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Daniel Kraus (A) Marco Lesko, Laci Lesko (CA) Jeff Dekal

Once upon a time, we lived alongside Legends. Creatures of myth. Centaurs, fauns, gorgons, kelpies, gnomes, and more. They were spectacular. Majestic. Powerful. Peaceful. Pure. In comparison, we were ugly. Weak. Warmongering. Rotten. Is it any wonder we could not live alongside them any longer? After driving these Legends to the fringes of society, an uglier form of mythos takes shape in the form of rumors of live snuff shows for dark web high rollers. When a mysterious young woman, Nessa, enlists the help of a hacker to take a tour of the grisliest corners of the Dark Web, she sets in motion a war between those who peddle to mankind's darkest fantasies and a world that transcends imagination. Trojan is fantasy thriller full of wonder and horror in equal measure.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ABSOLUTION TP (MR)

AWA

NOV221316

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Mike Deodato, Lee Loughridge

Nina Ryan was a hired killer who brought nothing but pain and suffering to the world. Now, she has a month to prove that she can change. A month to make up for her crimes and find absolution, or the bombs that have been implanted in her head will explode, killing her instantly. As her journey of atonement is live-streamed to a fickle public, Nina is about to discover that the road to redemption might be splattered with blood.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

YEAR ZERO VOL 0 #4 (OF 5) (MR)

AWA

NOV221317

(W) Ben Percy (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Kaare Andrews

In this action-packed prelude to the hit series, acclaimed horror writer Daniel Kraus (George Romero's The Living Dead, The Autumnal) unveils four globe-spanning tales from the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse when even the wildest rumors couldn't measure up to the horror to come. A streetwise Russian cop patrols the back alleys of the opportunistic black market that emerges in response to the crisis…a North Korean soldier observes strange happenings on the DMZ…An E.R. nurse in the rural South fights to protect her hospital from threats without and within…A transgender flight attendant who has observed disturbing clues as she crisscrosses the globe keeps a wary eye on the passenger in seat 23C.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99