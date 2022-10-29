AWA 2023 Comics from Garth Ennis, Jacen Burrows, Daniel Kraus & More
- The Ribbon Queen by Garth Ennis, Jacen Burrows & Dan Brown (Issue #1 in stores April 5, 2023; 8-issue series)
A force of vengeance older than the human race itself has awoken, invoked by the tormented murder victim in the weeks before she died, and out for the blood of the guilty—who soon find themselves suffering a fate more gruesome than anything they could have dreamed of. The Ribbon Queen has come to New York City…and when she learns the truth, Amy is not at all certain that it should be stopped.
- Black Tape by Dan Panosian, Dalibor Talajić & Lee Loughridge (Issue #1 in stores February 1, 2023; 4-issue series)
Jack King was a rock'n'roll god who projected a stage persona on par with the devil. After Jack dies on stage, his widow, Cindy, grapples with grief and struggles to protect his legacy, unaware that she is being surrounded by dark forces that covet the master tapes to Jack's final, unreleased album – a heavy metal masterpiece that just might open a doorway to hell.
- Red Zone by Cullen Bunn, Mike Deodato Jr. & Lee Loughridge (Issue #1 in stores March 1, 2023; 4-issue series)
Randall Crane, an unassuming American professor of Russian and Slavic Studies at NYU, is called in by the US government for a secret international mission back to Russia, where his long-buried secrets come to light. When his support team of commandos is ambushed and killed, it's up to Randall to fight his way out of Russia using his "particular set of skills."
- The Resistance Universe: The Origins (Trade paperback in stores December 7, 2022) – In March 2020, amid Covid-19 lockdowns, AWA launched a bold new universe for the 21st Century with J. Michael Straczynski & Mike Deodato Jr.'s The Resistance, in which "Reborns" gain incredible powers in the wake of a global pandemic. Other creators followed with series such as E-Ratic, Knighted, and The Joneses. Now, for the first time, we are collecting each of the initial chapters in this 368 page super-sized collection.
Includes: The Resistance Vol. 1, The Resistance: Reborns, The Resistance: Uprising Vol. 2 #1, E-Ratic #1, Knighted #1, M
oths #1, The Joneses #1, E-Ratic: Recharged Vol. 2 #1
- Trojan by Daniel Kraus, Laci & Marco Lesko (Issue #1 in stores January 4, 2023; 4-issue series)
Once upon a time, we lived alongside Legends. Creatures of myth. Centaurs, fauns, gorgons, kelpies, gnomes, and more. They were spectacular. Majestic. Powerful. Peaceful. Pure. In comparison, we were ugly. Weak. Warmongering. Rotten. Is it any wonder we could not live alongside them any longer? After driving these Legends to the fringes of society, an uglier form of mythos takes shape in the form of rumors of live snuff shows for dark web high rollers. When a mysterious young woman, Nessa, enlists the help of a hacker to take a tour of the grisliest corners of the Dark Web, she sets in motion a war between those who peddle to mankind's darkest fantasies and a world that transcends imagination. Trojan is a fantasy thriller full of wonder and horror in equal measure.
- Gatsby by Jeremy Holt, Felipe Cunha & Dearbhla Kelly (Original graphic novel in stores Spring 2023)
When middle-class Singaporean student Lu Zhao is invited to spend a summer on Long Island with his rich cousin, Tommy, before attending Columbia University in the fall, his assimilation into the opulent American lifestyle straps him into a collision course fueled by designer drugs, sex, deceit, and murder. Set in present-day Long Island, Gatsby reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel as an LGBTQ-tinged, multicultural thriller for the Internet age.
TROJAN #1 (OF 4) CVR A (MR)
AWA
NOV221313
NOV221314 – TROJAN #1 (OF 4) CVR B DEODATO JR (MR) – 3.99
(W) Daniel Kraus (A) Marco Lesko, Laci Lesko (CA) Jeff Dekal
Once upon a time, we lived alongside Legends. Creatures of myth. Centaurs, fauns, gorgons, kelpies, gnomes, and more. They were spectacular. Majestic. Powerful. Peaceful. Pure. In comparison, we were ugly. Weak. Warmongering. Rotten. Is it any wonder we could not live alongside them any longer? After driving these Legends to the fringes of society, an uglier form of mythos takes shape in the form of rumors of live snuff shows for dark web high rollers. When a mysterious young woman, Nessa, enlists the help of a hacker to take a tour of the grisliest corners of the Dark Web, she sets in motion a war between those who peddle to mankind's darkest fantasies and a world that transcends imagination. Trojan is fantasy thriller full of wonder and horror in equal measure.
In Shops: Jan 04, 2023
SRP: 3.99
ABSOLUTION TP (MR)
AWA
NOV221316
(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Mike Deodato, Lee Loughridge
Nina Ryan was a hired killer who brought nothing but pain and suffering to the world. Now, she has a month to prove that she can change. A month to make up for her crimes and find absolution, or the bombs that have been implanted in her head will explode, killing her instantly. As her journey of atonement is live-streamed to a fickle public, Nina is about to discover that the road to redemption might be splattered with blood.
In Shops: Jan 18, 2023
SRP: 9.99
YEAR ZERO VOL 0 #4 (OF 5) (MR)
AWA
NOV221317
(W) Ben Percy (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Kaare Andrews
In this action-packed prelude to the hit series, acclaimed horror writer Daniel Kraus (George Romero's The Living Dead, The Autumnal) unveils four globe-spanning tales from the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse when even the wildest rumors couldn't measure up to the horror to come. A streetwise Russian cop patrols the back alleys of the opportunistic black market that emerges in response to the crisis…a North Korean soldier observes strange happenings on the DMZ…An E.R. nurse in the rural South fights to protect her hospital from threats without and within…A transgender flight attendant who has observed disturbing clues as she crisscrosses the globe keeps a wary eye on the passenger in seat 23C.
In Shops: Jan 25, 2023
SRP: 3.99