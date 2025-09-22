Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Aggie, AWA, Mark Russell, Protopias, rupert murdoch

AWA Comics' December 2025 Full Solicits – Aggie by Mark Russell & ACO

AWA Comics' December 2025 full solicits and solicitations include Aggie by Mark Russell and AC), and funded by the Murdochs

Article Summary AWA Comics debuts Aggie, a sci-fi one-shot by Mark Russell and ACO, in December 2025

Aggie explores an AI-driven tech that lets users experience life through someone else’s eyes

They Choose Violence TPB spotlights a vigilante squad tackling systemic injustice and revenge

Full December 2025 AWA solicitations feature bold, provocative storytelling and new series

AWA Studios sees the launch of Aggie by Mark Russell and ACO, part of the Protopias series of grqphic novels funded by James and Kathyn Murdoch, son and daughetr-in-law of Rupert Murdoch. Though Kathryn isn't writing this one herself, it's one of the better current day comic book writers, Mark Russell…

AGGIE ONE-SHOT

ON SALE: DECEMBER 17

SCIENCE FICTION • TEEN • $6.99

READERS: 56 PAGES

Continuing Protopias, the new science-fiction anthology series from Futurific Studios (PBS's A Brief History of the Future) and AWA that explores the many possible futures that can come to pass as we try to make the right choices in imperfect realities.

AGGIE, or the "Aggregated Human Experience Database" is an experiential technology that has come to dominate life in the near future. The ubiquitous technology allows one to live life through someone else's eyes. For most, that means a celebrity, an influencer, or an athlete. But when Aggie's A.I. achieves sentience, it randomly matches its users with people that progress has left behind showing them the world through new eyes. Will this lead to widespread rejection of popular tech? Or awaken something new in society and people leading companies who shape our lives?

Written by Mark Russell

Pencilled by ACO

Inked by David Lorenzo

Colored by Ive Svorcina

Cover by ACO

THEY CHOOSE VIOLENCE TPB

ON SALE: DECEMBER 17

CRIME / THRILLER • MATURE • $16.99

READERS: 176 PAGES

Collecting the five-issue controversial revenge thriller from writer Sheldon Allen! Laneka, Deidre and Karen, three HBCU besties turned professional career women, enraged by the systemic injustice plaguing their community, band together to form a vigilante squad that targets White Supremacists deemed to have circumvented the justice system and gotten away with protected murder. Serving up grisly justice in increasingly creative ways, the vigilante posse becomes frontpage news while always staying one step ahead of the law. It's liberating, it's addictive and it's kinda fun — until a copycat killer emerges. They Choose Violence asks what happens when you go down the dark, unforgiving road of revenge? What happens when the only path forward is escalation? There's no turning back now — for anyone.

Written by Sheldon Allen

Illustrated by Mauricio Campetella

Colored by Daniele Caramanico

Cover by Rahzzah

"I'm going to mount an Eisner Award campaign for this book SO HARD it will make your head spin." — Mark Waid (Batman and Robin: Year One, Kingdom Come, X-Men, Captain America, The Flash)

