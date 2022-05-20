AWA Launches A New Imprint, Lesser Evils, To Publish Emmett #1

As well as launching Sacrament #1 by Peter Milligan and Marcelo Frusin in August 2022, AWA also has a brand new imprint, listed separately in Diamond Previews, called Lesser Evils, as opposed to the standard AWA Upshot line. Upshot is what AWA EIC Axel Alonso uses to describe the books he works on, might Lesser Evils be what Bill Jemas, AWA Publisher, uses to describe his own particular interests? Lesser Evils launches with Emmett, a new series byIan Grody and Li Yishan. Here are the full AWA Upshot and Lesser Evils solicits and solicitations for August 2022

EMMETT #1 CVR A FUENMAYOR

LESSER EVILS

JUN221334

JUN221335 – EMMETT #1 CVR B BARTLETT – 3.99

JUN221336 – EMMETT #1 CVR C FUENMAYOR – 3.99

(W) Ian Grody (A) Li Yishan (CA) Carolina Rodriguez Fuenmayor

Welcome to Brooklyn Through the Looking Glass, where a golem with benefits, a spiraling genie, a demon who feeds on bad vibes, and a mischievous mermaid collide with heartbroken, hard-living, and hype-obsessed humans. Lesser Evils is a hilarious, pop culture-filled universe that explore what intimacy, spite, selflessness, and friendship mean today.

Episode 1: Emmett

Meet Lydia Loew, an artisan potter, who goes on a bender after a bad breakup. Then, in anguish and anger, she accidentally conjures up a golem from clay in her BUSHWICK studio. Enter EMMETT, a golem with benefits. He mixes a mean cocktail, is handy around the house, and will help Lydia exact revenge, with a vengeance.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SACRAMENT #1 CVR A FRUSIN (MR)

AWA

JUN221327

JUN221328 – SACRAMENT #1 CVR B DEODATO JR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Marcelo Frusin

The Exorcist meets Alien in this sci-fi/horror story. In the year 3000, Mankind abandoned Earth and fled into outer space.

Now, a disgraced priest, called into action to perform an exorcism on a remote space colony, is about to discover that no

matter how far you run, you can't escape your demons, and the Devil is, in fact, real

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ABSOLUTION #2 (MR)

AWA

JUN221329

(W) Peter Milligan (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Mike Deodato

Nina Ryan was a hired killer who brought nothing but pain and suffering to the world. Now, she has a month to prove that she can change. A month to make up for her crimes and find absolution, or the bombs that have been implanted in her head will explode, killing her instantly. As her journey of atonement is live-streamed to a fickle public, Nina is about to discover that the road to redemption might be splattered with blood.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NEW THINK #3 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZAAH (MR)

AWA

JUN221330

JUN221331 – NEW THINK #3 (OF 5) CVR B GRANT (MR) – 3.99

(W) Gregg Hurwitz (A) Keron Grant (CA) Rahzzah

This Black Mirror-style anthology examines the rapid proliferation of technology, the cultural and political polarization of

the country, and the technocrats that have driven us to such extremes of thought that we need to present the present as

something…futuristic. In this issue, a nefarious presence promises to make all your dreams come true; all it asks in return

is fanatical loyalty and to be with you wherever you go in your pocket or purse

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEVILS HIGHWAY VOL 2 #4 (OF 5) (MR)

AWA

JUN221332

(W) Ben Percy (A) Brent Schoonover, Nick Filardi (CA) B. Schoonover

A truck stacked with bodies is discovered along the US/Canada border, and Sharon Harrow and Quentin Skinner are on the case. Their mission: figure out how all of these corpses are connected. And when they uncover the terrifying truth, they will unearth a murder syndicate that has infiltrated the walls of the very institutions meant to protect us. Now our heroes are on the run-hunted by law enforcement and the trucking community-framed for crimes they didn't commit.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JONESES #5 (OF 5)

AWA

JUN221333

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Alessandro Vitti, Ive Svorcina (CA) John Gallagher

In the global pandemic known as the "Great Death," mother, father, sister and brother were all transformed into something superhuman. While the world embraces fascism born of fear, the Joneses realize they face grave consequences if they are exposed as

"Reborns." Do they keep a low profile and hide in plain sight…or use their powers for good and risk exposure? In this climactic issue, the Joneses go head to head against the Dillons, the rival family who is trying to take over the town

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99