AWA November 2025 Full Solicits With The End Of Charlamagne Tha God

AWA November 2025 Full Solicits With The End Of Charlamagne Tha God by Bryan Edward Hill, Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz and Marco Lesko

AWA brings Charlamagne The God's comic book series Illuminati to an end in the AWA November 2025 solicits and solicitations, nothing more than that one issue, from Bryan Edward Hill, Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz and Marco Lesko. Here's a look inside that final fifth issue… as well as the solicitation and promotion for the finale.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD PRESENTS: ILLUMINATI #5 (of 5)

Charlamagne Tha God presents the tense conclusion to the supernatural thriller that shines a light on the most enduring conspiracy of our day: The Black Illuminati. Lilly, who originally set out on a quest to find her sister Jackie's killer, is now firmly in the grasp of the music industry cabal that was responsible for the murder. Now it's the night of her biggest show to date—a night where the Black Illuminati will commit their biggest public sacrifice yet.

*Written by Bryan Edward Hill | Penciled by Denys Cowan | Inked by Bill Sienkiewicz | Colored by Marco Lesko*

*Interior art by Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Marco Lesko*

*Hip-Hop homage cover by Denys Cowan & Marco Lesko*

*ON SALE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025 | THRILLER | MATURE READERS | $3.99 | 28 PAGES*

