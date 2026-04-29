Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Argameddon, captain america, doctor doom, red hulk, wolverine

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" – Armageddon Spoilers

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers Today With Wolverine, Captain America And The Red Hulk

Is this the best line written by Chip Zdarsky to date? And to be fair, over the years he's had some belters, even if a certain one had to be pulped by Marvel Comics. As General Ross berates Steve Rogers., in today's Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, on the way to going all Red Hulk on us.

I bet the MCU wishes they'd had Harrison Ford read that line. The lines of Armageddon are being drawn, and you can catch up on all of those here, as we see David Colton undergoing the Super Soldier process that made him the 9/11 Captain America for the Afghanistan and Iraq wars when Steve Rogers was in the ice… in today's Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca. Both penultimate issues to their Armageddon story arc finale tie-ins…

And it turns out there were two of them. David and Chuck. And General Ross turns up here too, in his pre-Red Hulk days.

Are those black bars or shorts? And what happens to Chuck?

Chuck gets chucked. All down to a certain heart issue… he's not the only one getting his heart broken. As Steve Rogers' Captain America is trying to stop other actors from getting the most dangerous weapon in Latveria left behind by the dead Doctor Doom.

While taking part in some Doctor Doom treasure hunt…

The Red Widow unveils her true nature as part of the S.H.I.E.L.D. force…

Of course, Russia and these new Latverian insurgents were going to do a deal.

Just as the USA and its corporate concerns did a deal with Doctor Doom back in the day…

… to run Latveria in the first place. Just as Primewarrior did its deals over the century, including tying the Super Soldier programme to 9/11… they were off the blocks fast.

Nothing Tony Stark couldn't fix for PrimeWarrior, of course, the company behind the Super Soldier programmes that created Captain America and Wolverine in various iterations. But yes, there are rogue elements all over the place.

As Tyler Torrens, another victim of the Super Soldier programme, has the Origin Box from the Ultimate Universe that can create superpowered individuals in another way.

How Primewarrior had it in the first place, for Torrens to take, we don't know. Will this be explained in Ultimate Impact: Reborn? Also, the fact that it still reads like BOOBEE from above is yet to be addressed. Surely Miles would notice…

Who are all just as patriotic as the Captain Americas… and Red Widow for that matter.

So what is this weapon that's so important? Well, it seems that Steve Rogers is better at treasure hunts….

And the weapon is not a what… but a who…

A new Victor Von Doom, a new Doctor Doom. Krakoan Resurrection? Clone? Kristoff? Time traveller? Rejuvenated corpse? A product of an Origin Box? No idea. The mask seems to have reduced coverage, though. But talking of weapons… Wolverine: Weapons Of Armagedon #4 does have a Foreshadowing Variant for us…

Captain 9/11 America Vs Wolverine for Armageddon? Could be… Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, and Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca are both published today. And Cap #10 next week

Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

UNITED THEY FALL ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! A shocking betrayal leaves Captain America's S.H.I.E.L.D. team at odds – just in time for Doom's ultimate weapon to be dragged into the light. But it's not what anyone thought it was, and as an all-out feeding frenzy ignites between Salvation, Red Hulk and S.H.I.E.L.D., it's up to Steve to get his hands on the weapon before it's too late!

UNITED THEY FALL ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! A shocking betrayal leaves Captain America's S.H.I.E.L.D. team at odds – just in time for Doom's ultimate weapon to be dragged into the light. But it's not what anyone thought it was, and as an all-out feeding frenzy ignites between Salvation, Red Hulk and S.H.I.E.L.D., it's up to Steve to get his hands on the weapon before it's too late! Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON ENDS WITH A BANG! The shadows of DAVID COLTON's past are collapsing over WOLVERINE. The high-risk hunt for the newest WEAPON comes to a head as all the players are on a crash course with each other! ARMAGEDDON is coming…and no one is ready. In the words of Nuke: GIVE ME A RED!

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