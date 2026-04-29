Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , , , ,

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" – Armageddon Spoilers

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers Today With Wolverine, Captain America And The Red Hulk

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Is this the best line written by Chip Zdarsky to date? And to be fair, over the years he's had some belters, even if a certain one had to be pulped by Marvel Comics. As General Ross berates Steve Rogers., in today's Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, on the way to going all Red Hulk on us.

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

I bet the MCU wishes they'd had Harrison Ford read that line. The lines of Armageddon are being drawn, and you can catch up on all of those here, as we see David Colton undergoing the Super Soldier process that made him the 9/11 Captain America for the Afghanistan and Iraq wars when Steve Rogers was in the ice… in today's Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca. Both penultimate issues to their Armageddon story arc finale tie-ins…

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

And it turns out there were two of them. David and Chuck. And General Ross turns up here too, in his pre-Red Hulk days.

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

Are those black bars or shorts? And what happens to Chuck?

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

Chuck gets chucked. All down to a certain heart issue… he's not the only one getting his heart broken. As Steve Rogers' Captain America is trying to stop other actors from getting the most dangerous weapon in Latveria left behind by the dead Doctor Doom.

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

While taking part in some Doctor Doom treasure hunt…

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

The Red Widow unveils her true nature as part of the S.H.I.E.L.D. force…

 

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

Of course, Russia and these new Latverian insurgents were going to do a deal.

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

Just as the USA and its corporate concerns did a deal with Doctor Doom back in the day…

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

… to run Latveria in the first place. Just as Primewarrior did its deals over the century, including tying the Super Soldier programme to 9/11… they were off the blocks fast.

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

Nothing Tony Stark couldn't fix for PrimeWarrior, of course, the company behind the Super Soldier programmes that created Captain America and Wolverine in various iterations. But yes, there are rogue elements all over the place.

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

As Tyler Torrens, another victim of the Super Soldier programme, has the Origin Box from the Ultimate Universe that can create superpowered individuals in another way.

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

How Primewarrior had it in the first place, for Torrens to take, we don't know. Will this be explained in Ultimate Impact: Reborn? Also, the fact that it still reads like BOOBEE from above is yet to be addressed. Surely Miles would notice…

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

Who are all just as patriotic as the Captain Americas… and Red Widow for that matter.

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

So what is this weapon that's so important? Well, it seems that Steve Rogers is better at treasure hunts….

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

And the weapon is not a what… but a who…

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

A new Victor Von Doom, a new Doctor Doom. Krakoan Resurrection? Clone? Kristoff? Time traveller? Rejuvenated corpse? A product of an Origin Box? No idea. The mask seems to have reduced coverage, though. But talking of weapons… Wolverine: Weapons Of Armagedon #4 does have a Foreshadowing Variant for us…

"You Wouldn't Like America When It's Angry" - Armageddon Spoilers
Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

Captain 9/11 America Vs Wolverine for Armageddon? Could be…  Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, and Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky and Luca Maresca are both published today. And Cap #10 next week

  • Captain America #10 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti 
    UNITED THEY FALL ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! A shocking betrayal leaves Captain America's S.H.I.E.L.D. team at odds – just in time for Doom's ultimate weapon to be dragged into the light. But it's not what anyone thought it was, and as an all-out feeding frenzy ignites between Salvation, Red Hulk and S.H.I.E.L.D., it's up to Steve to get his hands on the weapon before it's too late!
  • Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon #3 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca
    THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON ENDS WITH A BANG! The shadows of DAVID COLTON's past are collapsing over WOLVERINE. The high-risk hunt for the newest WEAPON comes to a head as all the players are on a crash course with each other! ARMAGEDDON is coming…and no one is ready. In the words of Nuke: GIVE ME A RED!

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.