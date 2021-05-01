Awkward Poison Ivy Cosplay Adventures in Swamp Thing #3 [Preview]
DC Comics has released a preview of Swamp Thing #3, in which Levi Kamei is still coming to grips with his Swamp Thing transformations. But on his next journey into The Green, he's taking his Jennifer with him. But won't it be awkward when they run into Poison Ivy and Jennifer is wearing her Poison Ivy cosplay? Check out the preview of Swamp Thing #3 below.
SWAMP THING #3 (OF 10)
DC Comics
0321DC098
0321DC099 – SWAMP THING #3 (OF 10) CVR B KYLE HOTZ CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Ram V (A/CA) Mike Perkins
Reeling from his battle with the Pale Wanderer, Levi Kamei seeks the true nature of his transformations. And what better place to find his roots than the heart of the Green itself? There, he and Jennifer will encounter the realm's many denizens, including one known as Holland and…Poison Ivy? Who will aid Levi and who will harm him? If he is to pull Jennifer and himself back to the real world, Levi will need all the help he can get to tame the Swamp Thing running wild within.
In Shops: 2021-05-04
SRP: $3.99