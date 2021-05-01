Awkward Poison Ivy Cosplay Adventures in Swamp Thing #3 [Preview]

DC Comics has released a preview of Swamp Thing #3, in which Levi Kamei is still coming to grips with his Swamp Thing transformations. But on his next journey into The Green, he's taking his Jennifer with him. But won't it be awkward when they run into Poison Ivy and Jennifer is wearing her Poison Ivy cosplay? Check out the preview of Swamp Thing #3 below.