Azza The Barbed Left Speechless By Scout Comics

"I was informed by multiple retailers that Azza the Barbed #1 is missing its lettering from Page 12 and on. This is not intentional and not something that Rio Burton or I approved. It is not Jim's fault, as he uploaded all the lettering correctly.

Strangely, the metal cover for SDCC was printed correctly. Someone, between then and now, uploaded and approved for print a version without letters in the second half of the issue.