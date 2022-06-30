Baba Yaga, Belle & Van Helsing in Zenescope September 2022 Solicits

Baba Yaga never looked like this before. Robyn Hood: Baba Yaga #1, Van Helsing: Flesh Of My Blood #1 and Belle: Hunt Of Centaurs #1 debut from Zenescope Comics in September 2022 solicits.

ROBYN HOOD BABA YAGA #1 CVR A VITORINO

JUL222107

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino

Baba Yaga is back in the Big Apple and Robyn is none too happy about it. The evil witch is in town and up to no good, and she's not about to let Robyn get in the way of her secret mission-and if Baba has to kill her to complete it, all the better. Things aren't looking good for New York City's biggest hero.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 5.99

VAN HELSING FLESH OF MY BLOOD #1 CVR A SPOKES

JUL222111

(W) Pat Shand (CA) Jeff Spokes

32-page story!

In the midst of a hunt for a creature that she's never previously encountered or heard of, Van Helsing must call on her friend, Dr. Julie Jekyll, to aid her. But when this being seems to know their deepest, darkest secrets and greatest weaknesses, even their combined forces may not be enough to defeat it.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 5.99

BELLE HUNT OF CENTAURS #1 CVR A VIGONTE

JUL222115

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Geebo Vigonte

32 Epic Pages of Content!

As Belle continues her search for the elusive gateway to Tartarus to rescue her mother, she finds herself ensnared in a ceremonial hunt where she is the prize. Can Belle survive this deadly encounter with these magical, legendary, masters of the hunt, or will she become another trophy?

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 5.99

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #64 CVR A BARRIONUEVO

JUL222099

(W) Dave Franchini, Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, David Wohl (CA) Al Barrionuevo

Skye "Snow White" Mathers journeys to a small, coastal, New England village to investigate the mysterious disappearances of young women, but what she finds there is much more sinister, and takes her deeper into the darkness, than she's ever ventured before…

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TALES OF TERROR QUARTERLY RISE OF CTHULHU CVR A SPOKES

JUL222103

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Jeff Spokes

72 Pages of Content!

For millennia it has slept while the Grimm Universe grew around it. Remembered only in myth and legend, its name has been whispered throughout time…Cthulhu. It is evil incarnate and its awakening foretells the end of mankind. The beginning of the end of the Grimm Universe is here…Dread Cthulhu's slumber is over.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 8.99

MAN GOAT & BUNNYMAN GREEN EGGS & BLAM #3 CVR A VITORINO

JUL222119

(W) Joe Brusha (CA) Igor Vitorino

33 Pages of Content!!!

Just when everything finally seemed to be falling into place for Bunnyman, the poop-pellet has hit the fan. Now It's up to Man-Goat to try and save his best friend before he's ripped to pieces. Can Phil and Floyd become the team they once were again…or have Man-Goat and the Bunnyman reached the end of the line?

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 5.99

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM SEPTEMBER 2022 BRONZE EXC (N

JUL222122

(CA) Ian MacDonald

Bronze Level – Character = Hellchild art by Ian MacDonald

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 500- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 15

MONSTER PLANET TP (RES)

JUL222126

(W) Joe Brusha (A) Sergio Arino (CA) Maxflan Araujo

Mankind has been all but wiped out…decimated by a virus that turns us into primal beasts. Only a handful of humans are left struggling to survive in a hostile world. But scientists have discovered a cure-they must call on monsters of our nightmares: vampires, werewolves and more…who somehow hold the key to mankind's survival. Now, one team is in a race against time to find the lord of the vampires and convince him to help save that which he despises most…man.

Collects Monster Planet #1 – 5.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 19.99

GFT DARK SHAMAN TP VOL 01 (JAN151790)

JUL222127

(W) Erica J Heflin (A) Various

Sela Mathers visits a campus as a guest speaker but little does she know that the campus is built upon a desecrated burial ground. Meanwhile a young Native American woman might be the only thing standing in the why of an ancient evil and its thirst for vengeance!

A brand new horror series from Zenescope Entertainment has arrived!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 15.99

VAN HELSING VS THE MUMMY OF AMUN RA TP (JUN172244)

JUL222128

(W) Pat Shand (A) Marc Rosete (CA) Walter Pereyra

She has faced countless vampires including Dracula himself. She has defeated numerous monsters, including Frankenstein and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, but now she's about to face her greatest challenge yet. This time Liesel Van Helsing will face a powerful foe from ancient Egypt that has returned for vengeance… the Mummy of Amun-Ra. Collects #1-6.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 19.99

GFT GRIMM TALES OF TERROR HC VOL 03 (O/A)

JUL222129

(W) Ralph Tedesco, Pat Shand, Dave Franchini, Troy Brownfield, Dan Wickline, Nick Bermel, Joe Brusha, Billy Hanson, Erica J Heflin (A) Umberto Giampa, Babisu Kourtis, Vincenzo Riccardi, Renzo Rodriguez, Massimiliano Veltri, Alessandro Miracolo, Joe Sanchez, Jon Schnepp, Sean Hill, Yusuf Idris (CA) Allan Otero

Zenescope Entertainment returns with their terrifyingly frightening anthology series, Grimm Tales of Terror Volume 3! From classic horror stories to modern day urban legends, this series re-imagines the creepy tales you know and love for a new generation of readers! Keres, the goddess of death, loves to punish those who she deems deserving of her wrath, and many unsuspecting people who cross her path are about to learn a harsh lesson about morality. This gorgeous 300 page hardcover collects 13 issues of one of the best comic book horror titles currently on shelves!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 39.99

GRIMM TALES OF TERROR BRIDGEWATER TRIANGLE TP (O/A)

JUL222130

(W) Brian Studler, Billy Hanson, Joe Brusha (A) Deivis Goetten (CA) Maxflan Araujo

Massachusetts locals know that the Bridgewater Triangle is the site of many paranormal occurrences. It is said to be filled with giant snakes, sightings of UFOs, evil vengeful creatures, and even ghostly hauntings. As six college freshmen are soon to find out, some of the legends contained within the borders are anything but…and making it out of the triangle proves to be more difficult than finding your way in.

Be sure to check out this brand new terrifying tale set within the Tales of Terror universe, redefining what you've come to expect from a horror story, in Tales of Terror: The Bridgewater Triangle!

Collects Grimm Tales of Terror The Bridgewater Triangle #1 – 3.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 12.99