Bad Boy Peter Parker Has Limits In Amazing Spider-Man #3 (Spoilers)

Peter Parker was a bad boy. That's what we have been learning in Amazing Spider-Man of late, from Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr. As chemicals, pheremones and hallucinogenic hormones have been pumped through his radioactive blood. With this utterly gorgeous shot of Peter pulling on his rebellious jacket, that itself deserves to be printed on a jacket, in today's Amazing Spider-Man #3.

His scientific acumen, hard school studier and reputation as a wallflower is still to come in the American High School. But it seems that his middle-school years were more troubling than we had known…

And with a depatrting Peter Parker leaving his uncle and aunt with the kind of zinger that is hard to take back.

He was clearly heading down the wrong path, long before he got bitten, became Spider-Man and had to learn that lesson about responsibility. You know, one that has also been put on jackets.

Still he's a good boy now, and has a public services announcement for all the kids reading this comic book.

As well as a lesson regarding romantic life.

Never french kiss someone who literally shares your DNA, like Itsy Bitsy. Also no one who shared Deadpool's DNA like Itsy Bitsy. And if you do, always do it through a full face mask.

Amazing Spider-Man #3 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz is published today from Marvel Comics.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

PUMPKIN BOMB PROBLEMS!

• Past and present collide sending Spider-Man spinning OUT OF CONTROL – just when an old foe obsessed with him gets the sword-stabbing jump on Peter and his main squeeze, Shay Marken!

• Can the last remaining ally still in Spidey's corner, the GREEN GOBLIN, Norman Osborn, cure Peter before his entire life implodes?!

RATED T In Shops: May 07, 2025 SRP: $4.99

