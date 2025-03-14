Posted in: Bad Idea, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: john wick, Planet Death

Bad Idea Claims 655,000 Order for Planet Death #0 by John Wick Creator

Bad Idea claims 655,000 orders for Planet Death #0 by John Wick creator, Derek Kolstad... just 5.000 more than Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR got

When Boom Studios published the Brzrkr #1 comic book co-created by Keanu Reeves, they claimed pre-orders of 615,000 copies, and 650,000 including the second printing, of which only 15% was returned by retailers. Well, today, Bad Idea Comics has claimed orders of 655,000 by comic book retailers of Planet Death #0, co-created by John Wick's creator Derek Kolstad. 5,000 more than Brzrkr got, letting Bad Idea claim it as "the largest selling independent comic book since 1992 which is when Youngblood, Spawn and WildCATS were first published at Image Comics.

Now, it may be notable that Planet Death #0 was made available to retailers in bundles of 25 for $7.50 each, with further discounts available for bigger orders. Which is less than Free Comic Book Day titles cost retailers. Oh, and shipping in time for Free Comic Book Day. Also oh, 1:500 variant copies of a Joe Quesada wraparound cover….

"BAD IDEA is proud to announce that the debut issue of the upcoming sci-fi epic PLANET DEATH has sold 655,000 copies, making it the largest selling independent comic book in over 30 years, since Jim Lee's WildC.A.T.S. #1 in 1992. PLANET DEATH #0, arrives in stores on April 30th and is timed to take advantage of the largest single retail day in comics — Free Comic Book Day — the following Saturday, May 3rd. "PLANET DEATH marks the first time a BAD IDEA comic is being distributed, via Lunar Distribution, wide, to all comic shops. PLANET DEATH #0 is still currently in its solicitation period in which comic stores place their orders and the final sales count is expected to climb even higher. The current total represents orders from stores that have taken a position early. Major orders have been placed by New Dimension Comics, Third Eye Comics, Bedrock City Comics, Collector's Paradise, Borderlands Comics and Games, DCBS and Atomic Empire. The all-new BAD IDEA Prestige Format limited series is co-written by blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the internationally acclaimed, box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK, as well as the multi-award winning action-thriller NOBODY and its upcoming sequel for Universal Studios, and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern) with visionary artist Tomás Giorello (Star Wars, Conan) and ten-time Eisner Award-winning colorist Dave Stewart (Hellboy, Star Wars)." "We're absolutely blown away and frankly humbled by the massive response to PLANET DEATH. Until now, the only way fans have been able to get our comics has been exclusively through 250 BAD IDEA Destination Stores. This record-setting launch for our first wide release is a clear signal that fans everywhere are eager to dive into the phenomenal books, like PLANET DEATH, that our creators are building." said BAD IDEA CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani. "We couldn't be prouder of the amazing story Derek, Rob, Tomás and Dave have put together and can't wait for the world to see it."

Millions of miles from home, hundreds of ships descend into the stormy atmosphere of a hostile frozen world. On board, an army of resolute men and women brace for the coming assault. "They are an invasion force, on an impossible mission — destroy the devastating enemy weapon garrisoned below. Corporal Scott and his battalion are in the vanguard but the human forces are no match for their brutal alien adversaries. Scott's battalion is dead within moments. He is its lone survivor. The landing force annihilated, the battle is lost. Against overwhelming odds, Scott dares the unthinkable — cross behind enemy lines, survive the lethal landscape, evade capture by ruthless enemies, resist natural predators, face human deserters and finish the mission singlehandedly. Locked in his suit of full combat battle armor, sustained only by what he can carry, and driven by Earth's wrath, Scott must do by himself what an entire army could not. Destroy the weapon. Return home.

Planet Death is the first title in a slate of upcoming Bad Idea comics including Ordained, Cul-De-Sac, Survive, Save Now and Habitat. Derek Kolstad is writing the feature adaptation of Ordained, and Akela Cooper of M3gan and Malignant is writing the screenplay for The Lot.

