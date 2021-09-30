Just 15% Of BRZRKR #1's 650,000 Print Run Returned

It was Bleeding Cool who first told you that Boom Studios had orders of over 615,000 for Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney's BRZRKR #1 earlier this year. At the Diamond Retailer Summit this past weekend, we previously reported on Morgan Perry, Retail Sales Lead for Boom Studios revealing some upcoming news about Buffy The Vampire Slayer comic books. Well, she also dropped some major stats regarding the sales of BRZRKR #1, as BRZRKR #5 had its fifth issue out this week and the collection of the first four issues out on the same day. Firstly that all orders, presumably with second printings as well, BRZRKR #1 has sold over 650,000 copies of its first issue to comic book stores.

Leaving 552.000 copies of BRZRKR that were not returned by retailers, presumably sold to readers? Or is that 15% of the original 615,000 and the rest from the second printing? That would make it 557,000 copies unreturned. Either way that is still a hell of a number. And not even a new non-returnable Todd McFarlane Spawn comic book like King Spawn #1 can quite top that.

While the direct market of comic book stores is built around a greater level of discount than the newsstand – or bookstores get – in return for publishers being able to sell non-returnably, of late, and especially during the pandemic, comic book publishers increased titles that were returnable. The theory is that it allows naturally conservative retailers fearful of being stuck with unsellable stock, to order high and find an actual ceiling of demand for the comic in question which can then inform their later orders, of subsequent issues, which are non-returnable. Which will lead to those sales being higher as customers able to buy the first issue, are minded to return. There are however considerable distribution costs in returnability, but it seems that Diamond's planned restriction on returnability has been defeated by a consortium of publishers, including Vault Comics and Dynamite Entertainment.

