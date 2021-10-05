Bad Idea Comics Delays December Solicitations Over Printing Issues

Another Bad Idea… Bleeding Cool has been reporting on issues hitting the comic book industry regarding paper stock, printing, and distribution issues including information from Bad Idea, DC Comics and from Marvel Comics, while there is still a "manga drought" from East Asia and the news from our printing sources that, and I quote,"there is simply not enough paper making capacity to support the current domestic demand." Now Bad Idea Comics have followed up on their early warnings of disruption with the following news for December. They wrote to retailers, stating;

As you are no doubt now aware, our industry is currently facing yet another serious challenge in the mounting printer crisis. The continuing impact of the global pandemic has resulted in serious labor and paper shortages. Like many of our publishing colleagues, last week, we announced release date changes to previously solicited titles and warned that we expect more changes to follow. In a normal course of business we would be releasing solicitations and opening orders for December shipping titles this week – our final releases before BAD IDEA is over as we know it. Unfortunately, we can not, at this time, guarantee that the rapidly evolving crisis will not force release date or format changes to our December shipping titles after solicitation. Because of this we are opting to delay both the release of solicitations and the beginning of ordering one week. We will now be releasing solicitations and opening orders for December shipping titles on Monday, October 11th. The order deadline for these titles will not be affected and remains Thursday, October 21st. Our goal is to ensure that the solicited release date and format details remain intact. We are working tirelessly behind the scenes to pursue every possible option with our printing partner, our fulfillment partners and even with new printers to confirm and protect this. We thank you in advance for your understanding and patience during this uncertain time.

Bad Idea is planning to launch Odinn's Eye by Joshua Dysart and Tomas Giorello as a weekly series running through December. Might this affect that further?

*** ODINN'S EYE #1-5***

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art by TOMAS GIORELLO

Colors by DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

Issue One Cover by TOMAS GIORELLO with DIEGO RODRIGUEZ

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

FIVE ISSUES | WEEKLY!

$7.99 EACH ($9.99 ISSUE ONE) | 32 PGS. (72 PG ISSUE ONE) | NO ADS

BEGINNING DECEMBER 1, 2021

Solveig, a young farm girl of great promise, is haunted by visions from the god-king Odinn himself. In words she cannot understand, and images too violent for a child to comprehend, Odinn tasks Solveig with a brutal mission: retrieve his eye — the one he famously traded for wisdom — and bring it to him. In the real world, the winter season has not left the land of Solveig's people for several years. As crops fail and livestock perish, fear and panic grow. In their desperation to appease the gods and free the land of this never-ending winter, the tribe turns to the child whose visions are surely a sign from Odinn. A war party is assembled. Solveig and a band of warriors — including an all-seeing witch — are sent north on a great quest — one which will change all that she knows, all who she has known, and all that she will become. An epic of incredible scope and vision from the minds of Joshua Dysart and Tomas Giorello. Told weekly in 5 parts this December.