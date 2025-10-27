Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: bad idea, david lapham, Hank Howard, Planet Death, Save Now

Bad Idea Comics' January 2026 Full Solicits with a 3D Surprise for Hank Howard: Pizza Detective

Article Summary Bad Idea Comics unveils January 2026 lineup, spotlighting Hank Howard: Pizza Detective #1 with a 3D variant.

Ordained #2 and Save Now #3 escalate action-packed, high-stakes storylines from acclaimed creative teams.

They're All Terrible concludes with issue #4, while Planet Death gets a deluxe oversized Planet Sized Edition.

The 3D Hank Howard variant is exclusive to stores ordering 50 copies, adding rarity and collector excitement.

Bad Idea Comics launches a new Hank Howard Pizza Detective series by Robert Venditti and David Lapham, with a 1:50 variant in which the cover and the interiors are all in 3D. Making an entire comic book that's just available to stores that order fifty copies of the main launch issue? That is a really bad idea. And followed by Ordained #2, Save Now #3, They're All Terrible #4 and a collection of Planet Death.

HANK HOWARD PIZZA DETECTIVE #1 (OF 2) THE TWO HOLLYWOODS

(W) Robert Venditti (A) David Lapham (CA) Alex Maleev

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti and world-renowned comics legend, David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS, THE HERO TRADE), have combined powers to bring you a striking new vision in the fight against crime. Hank's investigation into a deadly international crime syndicate gets hot when a longtime Big Caligula's employee is murdered in cold blood. He'll stop at nothing to bring the killers to justice, journeying cross-country to the crime-laden streets of Hollywood…California! There he'll face off against the Australian mafia dodge fire-spitting flamethrowers, high-caliber shoot-outs, and a kangaroo on a choke chain in his most explosive adventure yet! $5.99 1/7/2025

PLANET DEATH PLANET SIZED EDITION #1

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A/CA) Tomas Giorello

The explosive first issue of the record-breaking series returns now in a towering over-sized treasury edition sized at 11"x17"! Witness every jaw-dropping page by master illustrator Tomás Giorello, as it was meant to be seen, each page its own art print. Available with the original cover in stunning high definition color by superstar colorist Sunny Gho and a special black and white cover showcasing Tomás Giorello's unparalleled inks. Blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the internationally acclaimed, box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK, New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78), and visionary artist Tomás Giorello (Conan) and have combined forces to bring you this essential first chapter in a groundbreaking new sci-fi epic. $19.99 1/7/2025

ORDAINED #2 (OF 3)

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Trevor Hairsine, Tonci Zonjic (CA) Jorge Fornés

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, PLANET DEATH) and powerhouse artist Trevor Hairsine (DCEASED, X-MEN) tighten the noose in the next brutal chapter of their no-holds-barred action crime spectacle. After a bruising brawl with mob boss Cormac Byrne's hired guns, Father Royston Craig is still standing. But Cormac's not through with Roy yet. Now an entire city of corrupt cops and ruthless thugs is tasked with one mission–KILL THE PRIEST. Forced to rely on the combat-hardened skills he earned in a life he thought he left behind, Roy is battered, outnumbered, and on the run. His faith will be tested, and in a city full of killers, the question is: who can he trust? $5.99 1/14/2026

SAVE NOW #3 (OF 4)

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Tomas Giorello

New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and visionary artist Tomás Giorello (PLANET DEATH) raise the stakes in the penultimate issue of their epic, action-packed sci-fi saga. The end of the world is here and Saver couldn't stop it from coming. Now, years deep into the wasteland of Earth's doomed future, Saver and his daughter January are still alive and on the run, haunted by the past that Saver couldn't fix and hunted by the people who can't let it go. Integrity International have spent years chasing Saver down, desperate to drag him back and force him to try and prevent the apocalypse once and for all. And now they finally have him in their sights. But Saver has nothing left to give and everything to lose. He's not going back without a fight. $5.99 1/21/2025

THEYRE ALL TERRIBLE #4 (OF 4)

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Ramon Villalobos

IT ALL ENDS HERE! Cloud City is burning. The Bloody Mourners have smashed through the city's defenses, leaving Kral and his crew bruised, battered, and hanging on for dear life. Kid is down, maybe dead. And Franque's magic was powerless to save her. Ora has fallen, Alfabel's cornered, and The Wrapped Assassin is in chains. With Maw standing at the vault door, ready to claim the city's mythic treasure, Kral is the one man that stands in his way. But can a former fiend save the city from sinking into oblivion? Find out in the bone-crushing battle that's been years in the making! $5.99 1/7/2025

