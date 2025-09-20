Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: Bill Sienkiewicz, david lapham, Habitat, Josh Dysart, matt kindt, mike carey

Bad Idea December 2025 Full Solicits, Habitat #1 With Bill Sienkiewicz

Bad Idea Comics' December 2025 full solicits and solicitations, launches Habitat #1 with Bill Sienkiewicz

Bad Idea Comics' December 2025 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Joshua Dysart, David Lapham, and Bill Sienkiewicz's Habitat #1… including an actual VHS tape variant, alongside Save Now #0, Ordained #2, They're All Terrible #3, Survive #4 and Cul-De-Sac #5.

HABITAT #1

Written by Joshua Dysart

Art by David Lapham & Bill Sienkiewicz

Colors by Bill Crabtree & Matt Hollingsworth

Cover A by Charlie Adlard

Cover B by Sarah Sumeray

Cover C by EM Carroll

Variant Cover by Aaron Campbell

Variant Cover by Matt Lesniewski

Variant Cover by Steve Beach

Exclusive VHS with Variant by David Lapham

On Sale December 10 | 40 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+

Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER) combines his powers with Eisner-winning comic artist David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS), Eisner winner Bill Sienkiewicz (NEW MUTANTS), Eisner-nominated colorist Bill Crabtree (INVINCIBLE) and Eisner winning colorist Matt Hollingsworth (BATMAN) to present a groundbreaking horror tour-deforce. Mercurial billionaire Tuttle Barrows prepared for everything—even the end of the world. Years ago he wielded his immense power and fortune to build a massive sealed habitat atop a once protected ancient freshwater glacial cave. Now, as the world outside unravels, Barrows, his family, and a handpicked inner circle retreat to their final sanctuary—a place built to outlast civilization itself. But something was already there. Beneath layers of ice, in the ancient freshwater vault, a long-dormant danger lurks. While hallucinations twist their reality and violence spreads like a fever they must descend deeper or risk their last refuge becoming a tomb.

THE LOST TEXTS VARIANT BY SARAH SUMERAY

ALL-NEW PROSE STORY ONLY AVAILABLE IN THIS VARIANT Descend further into the depths of HABITAT with The Lost Texts Variant! Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER) expands the world of HABITAT with an exclusive bonus prose story, printed only on the back cover of this variant. Offered for every issue of HABITAT, each Lost Texts Variant uncovers a brand-new hidden chapter of the HABITAT story that can only be uncovered in this one-of-a-kind edition!

Other companies say the future of comics is digital, but at BAD IDEA we know the truth–it's analog. That's why we've created a brand new, one-of-a-kind comic book viewing experience: HABITAT: THE VHS. Filmed, edited, and directed by an auteur horror movie director, HABITAT: THE VHS shows HABITAT painstakingly shot panel by panel and set to an original horror score. It's a whole new way to experience the medium. AND ONLY 36 EXIST. As a bonus, HABITAT: THE VHS comes with an ultra-limited, VHSsized edition of HABITAT with a micro-print run of just 36 copies. Each VHS tape comes housed in a unique hard-plastic clamshell case sporting custom front and back designs featuring an exclusive cover drawn by series artist David Lapham. Signed by HABITAT creator Joshua Dysart, each and every case comes hand-stickered with a limited edition silver hologram, certifying it as an authentic BAD IDEA comic collectible. WORLD'S FIRST VHS COMIC BOOK!

HABITAT: THE VHS To earn your HABITAT: THE VHS, you must confirm an order of 200 copies or more for CUL-DE-SAC #1. But be quick! These one-of-a-kind collectibles will only be offered to the first 36 stores to place their orders! As a bonus, BAD IDEA is once again offering stores the chance to build their very own retailer exclusive variant for HABITAT #1. Sporting a minimum order of just 500 copies, that means a retailer exclusive variant guarantees you a copy of this first-of-itskind comic book collectibles. How To Order: Email siena@badideacorp.com confirming your order quantity of HABITAT #1 before Final Order Cutoff, Monday November 10th. The first 36 stores to pledge an order of 200 or more copies will secure one (1) exclusive HABTIAT: THE VHS. All pledged orders will be authenticated at time of Final Order Cutoff.

ORDAINED #2

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Trevor Hairsine & Tonči Zonjić

Colors by Dave Stewart

Cover A by Jorge Fornés

Cover B by Charlie Adlard

Cover C by Alex Maleev

Variant Cover by Rod Reis

Variant Cover by Andrea Sorrentino

On Sale DECEMBER 10 | 40 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, PLANET DEATH) is joined by powerhouse artist Trevor Hairsine (DCEASED, X-MEN), and featuring the muchdemanded return to comics of Eisnernominated artist Tonči Zonjić (WHO IS JAKE ELLIS?), to tighten the noose in the next brutal chapter of their no-holds barred action crime spectacle. After a bruising brawl with mob boss Cormac Byrne's hired guns, Father Royston Craig is still standing. But Cormac's not through with Roy yet. Now an entire city of corrupt cops and ruthless thugs is tasked with one mission– KILL THE PRIEST. Forced to rely on the combathardened skills he earned in a life he thought he left behind, Roy is battered, outnumbered, and on the run. His faith will be tested, and in a city full of killers, the question is: who can he trust?

SAVE NOW #0

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Juan José Ryp, Kano

Colors by Andrew Dalhouse

Cover A by Stephen Segovia

Cover B by David Lafuente

Variant Cover by Adam Pollina

Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey

On Sale December 3 | 32 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+

New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) teams up with powerhouse artists Juan José Ryp (WOLVERINE), and Kano (WONDER WOMAN) to deliver an essential entry in SAVE NOW's action-packed sci-fi epic! Spear. Deep Fake. Numb. Saver. All living weapons — now Earth's last line of defense as members of Integrity International, the elite global strike force tasked with saving the world from armageddon. Uncover the explosive origin stories of the world's most powerful superheroes in this must-read issue.

THEY'RE ALL TERRIBLE #3

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Ramon Villalobos

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Cover A by Ramon Villalobos

Cover B by Robert Gill

Character Spotlight Variant Cover by Ramon Villalobos

On Sale DECEMBER 3 | 32 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+

New York Times best-seller Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and powerhouse artist Ramon Villalobos (X-MEN: E FOR EXTINCTION) launch an all-out-offensive in the first half of an explosive finale years in the making! The hordes are at the gate and they're out for blood! The brutal Bloody Mourners will stop at nothing to get their hands on Cloud City's mythic treasure, even if it means razing the city to the ground. Only one crew stands in their way. It's up to Espion's ragtag group of thieves and killers to draw their swords, defend the city, and show the world they have what it takes to do a little good. What could go wrong? The savage smackdown starts here.

CUL-DE-SAC #5

Written by Mike Carey

Art and Colors by Jonathan Wayshak

Cover A by Jonathan Wayshak

Cursed Mirror Cover by Tony Fleecs

Variant Cover by Jim Mahfood

On Sale December 10 | 32 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+

Brace yourself for ALL OUT WAR as New York Times bestselling writer, Mike Carey (LUCIFER, X-MEN) and modern comic phenomenon Jonathan Wayshak (SPAWN: VIOLATOR) go for the jugular in the heart-stopping finale to their modern horror masterpiece. IT ALL ENDS HERE! After a road trip from Hell, Gail and her friends have finally made it to Uncertain, Texas—only to discover Tolomew and his elite brigade of vampire hunters beat them to the punch. And they've got the one vampire who holds the answers to their mysterious heritage under lock and key. But neither side has time to settle the score. Jagger's back and this time she's not alone. With an army of vampires at her back and orders from Thale to take no prisoners, she's finally ready to put an end to the Necratil. It's a fight to the death and the kids will have to unleash their lethal new powers if they're going to make it out alive.

A milestone in comics history! Introducing the Cursed Mirror Variant. A front and back cover that work together when seen in a mirror to produce an interactive story experience. Behold a stunning new Cul-De-Sac cover by superstar Tony Fleecs…then witness the full narrative experience in front of a mirror when the back cover and front cover are seen together in the mirror. Perfect for selfies (Selfie contest incoming!)

SURVIVE #4

Written by Robert Venditti

Art by Doug Braithwaite

Colors by Diego Rodriguez

Cover A by Arturo Lozzi

Cover B by Adam Gorham

Variant Cover by David Lapham

On Sale December 3 | 40 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+

It's a race against time as New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern) and powerhouse artist Doug Braithwaite (CONAN, JUSTICE) detonate the earth-shattering finale to their non-stop action thriller! COUNTDOWN TO ARMAGEDDON. Now aboard the cargo ship Turgenev, American special operative Trent and Russian sailor Stepan have escaped their underwater tomb. But their battle for survival is far from over. Because the Turgenev isn't crewed by sailors, but a deadly band of Russian mercenaries hired to protect its lethal payload: a stockpile of nuclear weapons. Outmanned and outgunned, Trent and Stepan must rely on each other and every skill in their arsenal to avert a full-blown nuclear war. The fate of the world is in their hands. AN EXPLOSIVE NON-STOP ACTION THRILLER FROM NYT BESTSELLING WRITER ROBERT VENDITTI (SUPERMAN '78, GREEN LANTERN) POWERHOUSE ARTIST DOUG BRAITHWAITE (CONAN, JUSTICE) "A relentless, high-stakes, action epic in the spirit of Hollywood's greatest blockbusters. Think MAD MAX: FURY ROAD meets TOP GUN: MAVERICK by way of THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER."

THE HERO TRADE TPB

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by David Lapham

Cover by Joe Quesada

IN STOCK NOW | 224 PGS

Full Color | $12.99 | T+

"On their own, Matt Kindt and David Lapham are two of comics' greatest auteurs; together they are an unstoppable super team and THE HERO TRADE proves it!" -Jeff Lemire, Eisner Award-Winning Writer/Artist of BLACK HAMMER "A beautiful collage of stories. Each evokes its own images, but when you finally step back to see the bigger picture, it's stunning." -Mark Waid, Eisner Award-Winning Writer of KINGDOM COME "Visceral and addictive. THE HERO TRADE takes body horror to the superhero genre like a parasite. What feels at the start like something Kindt and Lapham concocted on a dare soon becomes more complex and nuanced than it has any right to be." -Eric Heisserer, Academy Award-Nominated Writer of ARRIVAL Described as superheroes through the lens of Elmore Leonard & Quentin Tarantino, this uberhip, groundbreaking series of tour de force stories from New York Times best-selling author Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and iconoclastic illustrator David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) is now being made widely available for the very first time. This meticulously curated collection contains over 200 pages of THE HERO TRADE saga featuring a batch of brand-new stories including THE HERO TRADE 2, BOOTLEG, LIVE OR DIE, and the monumental two-part crossover event with HANK HOWARD, PIZZA DETECTIVE, as well as a wealth of bonus material and behind-the-scenes content exclusive to this edition. The seemingly straightforward tale of a man with the body of a superhero in the trunk of his car, driving from one nefarious organization to another and selling it piece by piece. An ordinary man at the end of his rope, this score is his last shot, one night to make good. He's bound and determined to carve out a place for himself in this world, even if he has to do it one bloody body part of Captain Fab at a time. His black market buyers all looking for a piece of the superpowered action, to own a piece of the paragon. To collect it. To touch it. Even taste it. Because eating even a tiny piece of The Fab? Grants you unbelievable powers. Ingest a drop of Captain Fab's blood? Develop a miraculous healing factor. Feast on an eyeball, snort some teeth dust, dine fabulously and take the ride… although the powers you get may not be what you expected.

CUL-DE-SAC #5 SECOND PRINT

Written by Mike Carey

Art and Colors by Jonathan Wayshak

Cover by Jonathan Wayshak

IN STOCK | 48 PGS

Full Color | $5.99 | T+

MIKE CAREY JONATHAN WAYSHAK SECOND PRINT New York Times bestselling writer and master of the macabre, Mike Carey (LUCIFER, X-MEN) makes his long-awaited return to comic books, combining his powers with groundbreaking fine art illustrator Jonathan Wayshak (SPAWN: VIOLATOR) to deliver a nightmarish new vision for the horror genre. What lurking evil lies hidden at the end of the cul-de-sac? Nestled in a tucked-away corner of sleepy suburbia, the Kingsley, Herriman and Ortega families seemed like any other close-knit neighbors. So nothing seems amiss when Mrs. Kingsley piles all the neighborhood kids into the family RV for their annual summer camp-out. But in the dark of the woods, she unleashes a grisly, bloodcurdling display, revealing their families' shocking secret—their parents are vampires and they're eager to pass on their legacy. Now the children must choose—to join them and revel in their awesome dark powers or live out their lives as mortals. But when they return home, they confront a gruesome scene—their parents dead on the floor, brutally murdered by an elite squad of vampire hunters. And the hunters? They're looking to finish the job. Now the kids are on the run, chased by vampire hunters, the police, and even a shadowy cabal of their fellow vampires as they search for answers to unlock the secret of what they really are before their fates are sealed forever. BEST-SELLING FIRST ISSUE RUSHED BACK TO PRINT A NIGHTMARISH NEW VISION IN HORROR FROM NYT BESTSELLING WRITER MIKE CAREY (LUCIFER, X-MEN) AND GROUNDBREAKING FINE ART ILLUSTRATOR JONATHAN WAYSHAK (SPAWN: VIOLATOR) NOT FINAL ART

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!