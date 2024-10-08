Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: bad idea, NYCC

Bad Idea Comics Gives Away Pizza At New York Comic Con… What Else?

Bad Idea Comics is doing the pizza thing at New York Comic Con. Giving away pizza boxes, possibly with pizza in them.

Bad Idea Comics is doing the pizza thing at New York Comic Con. Giving away pizza boxes, possibly with pizza in them, more likely an exclusive comic book only available at NYCC. They announce the news alongside their Saturday panel for Planet Death with Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti, Dinesh Shamdasani, Peter Stern, Ben Simpson, Siena Fallon, and more. And this will be where they are giving away pizza from Big Caligula. Possibly, with something else, you will be able to flip on eBay for $200 as usual. This is a reference to their 2021 comic book Hank Howard, Pizza Detective In Caligula's Safe by Robert Vendetti and David Lapham. Will NYCC mark the return of that comic book as well?

Previously they did doughnuts. Now it's pizza. Apparently, that's more fitting for New York.

GET READY! The road to the next wave of BAD IDEA comics goes stratospheric right here at the greatest panel in BAD IDEA history!

BAD IDEA: The New York Comic Con Panel

Join mastermind Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the JOHN WICK franchise of movies, modern maestro Robert Venditti, BAD IDEA impresarios Dinesh Shamdasani, Peter Stern, Ben Simpson, Siena Fallon, and surprise guests for a first look at what will be the biggest comic book of the year — PLANET DEATH! Plus previews of BAD IDEA's biggest slate yet, special guests AND a convention exclusive, pizza-themed giveaway! Saturday, October 19th 3:00pm, Room 408

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comic book publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital comics, variants covers and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas at conventions.

