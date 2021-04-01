Bad Idea Publish Hank Howard Pizza Detective Comic For Only 24 Hours

Bad Idea Comics claim that this is not an April Fool's Day joke. But that they are about to publish a new comic book, Hank Howard, Pizza Detective In Caligula's Safe by Robert Vendetti and David Lapham for $1 and for one day only.

What a Pizza Detective is, we are not told, but I am hoping for something a little Dirk Gently, able to holistically ascertain the details of a case by examining the thickness of crust, the glutinous levels of mozzarella and whether or not the presence of anchovies or pineapple identify the killer.

Bad Idea Comics participating stores are instructed not to sell the comic book on any other day than Wednesday, May the 12th. Whether in person, mail-order, phone orders and pre-orders – but only if they are picked up on that day. If you can';t make it to the store on Wednesday, and they won't do mail-order, you're out of luck.

Any unsold copies must not be sold to anyone and must be sent back to Bad Idea.

HANK HOWARD, PIZZA DETECTIVE in CALIGULA'S SAFE

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art & Cover by DAVID LAPHAM

A TOTALLY REAL ONE SHOT | NO ADS

$1.00 EACH | 16 PGS. | RATED: T+ | ON SALE MAY 12, 2021

Bleeding Cool has been talking about Bad Idea, the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Jones for what seems like ages now, spinning out of the buyout of Valiant by DMG. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. They were one of the first to fashionably announce they were not being distributed by Diamond, with enforced selling rules such as not letting stores increase the price of a comic for 30 days, banning them when they do, and shifting the nature of each comic book's contents, seemingly on a whim. And flipping the table on all that was expected from comic book publishers.