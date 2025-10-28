Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Barb, graphic novel, mg, Simon And Schuster

Barb Vs. The Leech Queen Gets A 75,000 Copy Print Run

Barb vs. the Leech Queen by Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson has got a 75,000 copy print run from Simon And Schuster ahead of its release for the 4th of November. Back in 2021, Bleeding Cool reported that the author-illustration team Dan and Jason, behind the Blue, Barry & Pancakes series and creators of Rocket Monkeys, had come up with a hell of a hook for the middle-grade graphic novel series Barb The Berzerker, beginning with Barb the Brave and they were pitching it as She-Ra and the Princesses of Power meets Dav Pilkey's Dog Man. With a middle-grade graphic novel series that will see Barb, a young Berzerker, who has to rescue her fellow warriors from the evil villain Witch Head before he takes over the world. Barb the Last Berzerker premiered as a small press black-and-white comic at the April 2019 MoCCA Festival in New York, the first three books were bought by Kendra Levin at Simon and Schuster for a large six-figure advance sum for world English rights. And now we are about to get the fourth book, going past the original deal. It's a good sign…

Barb vs. the Leech Queen by Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson

Barb and Porkchop fight in a cutthroat competition in this action-packed and uproariously funny fourth book in the Barb the Last Berzerker middle-grade graphic novel series, perfect for fans of How to Train Your Dragon and Dog Man. With the war between the humans and monsters finally over, the Berzerkers are now fighting to preserve the fragile peace in the land of Bailiwick. When Barb and Porkchop arrive in the city of Skulladune, they find monsters and people at each other's throats over the silliest things and do their best to shut the conflict down. But there's a sinister shapeshifting force at work who seeks to possess the Ghost Blade, and she manipulates Barb into entering Skulladune's notoriously brutal contest to become the city's marshal and then tricks Porkchop into entering, too. Soon, the Berzerker and the yeti are facing an evil gelatinous cube, a sewer labyrinth, an epic sausage-eating contest, and more. Can the best friends find a way to work together, or will they be forced to take each other out?

