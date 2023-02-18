Barbaric Spin-Off Queen Of Swords in Vault May 2023 Solicits Michael Moreci and Corin Howell launch their Barbaric spinoff Queen Of Swords #1, in Vault Comics' May 2023 solicits and solicitations.

QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #1 CVR A HOWELL & DIAZ

VAULT COMICS

MAR231961

MAR231962 – QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #1 CVR B GOODEN & DIAZ – 4.99

MAR231963 – QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #1 CVR C HOWELL POLYBAG (MR) – 7.99

MAR231964 – QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #1 CVR C LEIZ POLYBAG (MR) – 7.99

MAR231965 – QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

MAR231966 – QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #1 CVR F 25 COPY INCV – 4.99

MAR231967 – QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #1 CVR G 50 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Michael Moreci (CA) K.J. Diaz (A / CA) Corin Howell

Spinning out of the pages of BARBARIC comes an all-new, standalone, rip-roaring fantasy adventure, filled with mayhem, humor, and a bloodthirsty weapon that just won't stop talking! Serra is a witch with a checkered past; Ka is an assassin with an agenda all her own, and Deadheart is a barbarian who wants to bash everyone in her path. They'll have to unite their unique skills to track down a powerful foe who's tied their lives together. Get ready to meet your new favorite instrument of death-the evil Ga'Bar, whose spirit is now trapped in Deadheart's sword!

Discover the origin of the dark magic that turned Soren into the tattooed witch she is today, in this totally new story, the perfect place to step into the world of BARBARIC for the first time!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 4.99

QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY CVR H 100 COPY INCV

BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #4 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

MAR231969

MAR231970 – BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #4 CVR B PATRIDGE – 4.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

It's all gone to Hell! Will Owen stay trapped in his fiery prison forever, or will he learn why he's been cursed and how to escape? Can Serra trust Soren, or is history doomed to repeat itself? Find out in the shocking finale to the third volume of Barbaric!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GODFELL #3 CVR A HENNESSY

VAULT COMICS

MAR231971

MAR231972 – GODFELL #3 CVR B GOODEN – 4.99

(W) Christopher Sebela (A / CA) Ben Hennessy

Zanzi fought the most savage battles of the Grand War, but can she survive the love feast that is the Pelvis of God? As she and Neth wade through sex, sloth, and gluttony, they'll discover a secret that threatens to cut short their journey through the corpse of God.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NASTY #3 CVR A LEES (RES)

VAULT COMICS

MAR231973

MAR231974 – NASTY #3 CVR B CANTIRINO (RES) – 4.99

(W) John Lees (A) George Kambadais, Adam Cahoon (CA) John Lees

Meera Malik has known Thumper since they were kids. If she's going to write the script for their horror movie, and come to grips with the unsettling happenings on-set, she'll need to search for answers in her own history, both with the genre she loves and the friendship they share. Elsewhere, a moral puritan with sinister intentions is whipping up fresh hysteria against the video nasties.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #2 CVR A LAGACE (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MAR231975

MAR231976 – MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #2 CVR B SEELEY (MR) – 4.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Gisele Lagace

Stuck on a mining platform whizzing through space, the XXX-plorers are attacked by a whole bunch of characters we were only able to put in the book because we're calling this a "Porn Parody" and, apparently, you can do whatever the hell you want once you make it super clear (we're making it super clear) that this is parody! Meanwhile, indie comix darling Cherry Popstar has been turned into a bored billionaire's personal pet AI, and she has some ideas about how to, like, run the universe!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NIGHTFALL DOUBLE FEATURE #4 CVR A HOUSE

VAULT COMICS

MAR231978

MAR231979 – NIGHTFALL DOUBLE FEATURE #4 CVR B SHEHAN DELUXE EDITION – 9.99

(W) Tim Daniel, Daniel Kraus, David Andry (A) Chris Shehan (A / CA) Maan House

Cemeterians: Gargantuan bone monsters now terrorize the world, forcing Alan and Ivy to align with other splinter scientists in a desperate last-ditch attempt to stop the takeover. Only one hope remains: to broker a peace by entering death itself.

Denizen: Richard, Lily, and Bryan must find a way to free Helene and Maya from the dark force within the camper, but the solution requires an unimaginable sacrifice they may not be ready to make. Sometimes, the only cure is courage.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 7.99

DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #6 CVR A CANTIRINO

VAULT COMICS

MAR231980

MAR231981 – DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #6 CVR B HURTT – 4.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

There's an old hot rod that tears down deserted stretches of highway in the dead of night. The car's called Fireball Sally, and it's wreathed in otherworldly flames. Some folks say the driver is the Devil himself. He's not racing for pink slips. He's racing for souls. Fred's willing to take the challenge. The only problem, his gas tank's bone dry.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 4.99

END AFTER END #7 CVR A SUNANDO

VAULT COMICS

MAR231982

MAR231983 – END AFTER END #7 CVR B KANGAS – 4.99

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A) Sunando C (CA) Sunando C

Haven, Part One: Walt, Grink, and Stills track a relic piece-part of an artifact they need to win the war-to Haven, a city protected by a magical shield. Walt finds a way in, but the city's leaders are unwilling to relinquish the powerful item. An unexpected ally will step forward to assist Walt, but dark forces inside Haven are already working against them.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HEAVY TP VOL CS

VAULT COMICS

MAR231984

(W) Max Bemis (A / CA) Eryk Donovan

Bill may be dead, but he's got a job to do. Welcome to the Big Wait, where folks who don't quite make the cut go to work off their debt. Everyone in the Wait's got a job. Bill is a Heavy, whose job is policing the multiverse, making sure bad eggs get what's coming to them. He's on track to earn his Climb and reunite with the woman he loves…until he meets his new partner: the worst dude of all time. Heavy is The Punisher for neurotics; Inception for the impatient; Preacher for…well, it's a lot like Preacher. Max Bemis (Moon Knight, Centipede, X-Men: Worst X-Man Ever) and Eryk Donavan (Memetic, Ghost of Ohio) bring you a story about the existential purpose of dumb boys with big guns.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 19.99