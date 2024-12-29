Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: batgirl

Batgirl #3 Preview: Unburied Mommy Issues

In Batgirl #3, Cassandra Cain and Lady Shiva face a perilous train ride out of Gotham, with dangerous new players and the Unburied in hot pursuit. Can Cass trust her mother?

WILL CASS AND LADY SHIVA OUT RUN THE UNBURIED? The train ride out of Gotham proves more difficult than expected for Cass and Lady Shiva as dangerous new players enter the field. With the Unburied still hot on their trail–and seeking blood–can Batgirl actually trust her mother? Or will it lead to her certain death…?

BATGIRL #3

DC Comics

1124DC075

1124DC076 – Batgirl #3 Marcio Takara Cover – $4.99

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) David Talaski

In Shops: 1/1/2025

SRP: $3.99

