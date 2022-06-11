Batgirls #7 Preview: Good Batgirls Gone Bad?

Batgirl makes a deal with The Saints in this preview of Batgirls #7… but all is not what it seems. Check out the preview below.

BATGIRLS #7

DC Comics

0422DC077

0422DC078 – Batgirls #7 Kim Jacinto Cover – $4.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Jorge Corona

With the Batgirls' damaged reputation still on the line and repairs on the Clock Tower well under way, Babs just might have finally found the key to their redemption. Meanwhile, serial killer the Hill Ripper is still on the loose! The girls receive their first major break in the case from an unlikely source—unfortunately for them, the main suspect is among the most enigmatic and dangerous villains in all of Gotham!

In Shops: 6/14/2022

SRP: $3.99

