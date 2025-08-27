Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batman 1, blind bag

Batman #1 Blind Bags Allocated To Some Stores, Did DC Print Enough?

Batman #1 Blind Bags have been allocated to some comic book stores, for next week, did DC Comics print enough?

It was Bleeding Cool that broke the news that DC Comics was to launch its first blind bag comic book, in an attempt to mirror the success that Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 had, grabbing 400,000 orders. That promotion genuinely gave real surprises in its blind bag offering, including seemingly impossible bonus comics, such as a reprint of Marvel Team Up or issue 2 of the series. The Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" offer is a little more disappointing, foil versions of existing variant covers, though including 1:500 and 1:1000 chase variants. But I understand that it has added considerable numbers to the orders for Batman #1, possibly too many. It seems that DC Comics may have had to set the print run before they got all the retailer orders in. As I am getting reports that some retailers have been told that they are receiving 100% of the orders they made, but others have a third, a half or two-thirds of what they ordered. Basically, DC Comics has created a Blind Retailer system with this. Does your store have all the copies of Batman #1 Blind Bag Variant that they ordered? You'll only know if you walk through that door next Wednesday…

BATMAN #1 CVR N BLIND AS A BAT BLIND BAG VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before!

Each Batman Blind Bag will include one foil variant cover version of Batman #1, selected at random, and drawn by the following superstar artists:

· Jorge Jiménez

· Andy Kubert

· David Aja

· Frank Quitely

· Gabriele Dell'Otto

· J. Scott Campbell

· Jim Lee

· Julian Totino Tedesco

· Marc Silvestri

· Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (front cover only)

· Jim Lee (Alternate Foil Version) 1:500

· Jorge Jiménez (Alternate Foil Version) 1:1000

Alternate foil versions of Jim Lee's and Jorge Jiménez's covers will be randomly inserted as chase 1:500 and 1:1000 ratio variants, respectively.

$9.99 9/3/2025

Retailers who order a minimum of five "Blind as a Bat" Blind Bags will also unlock the opportunity to order a Jorge Jiménez Design Variant, featuring art from Jorge's original Batman designs from the new series.

