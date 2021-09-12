Batman #112 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And it's Batman week so Batman is the best-selling comic. Though Amazing Spider-Man squeezes in between that and Batman/Catwoman…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman #112 Amazing Spider-Man #73 Batman/Catwoman #7 Infinite Frontier #6 Excalibur #23 Daredevil #34 X-Force #23 Extreme Carnage Toxin #1 Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters #4 Nice House on the Lake #4

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Graham Crackers Comics: Batman must have had plenty of prep time this week, because he took both the top spots for us.

Ssalesfish: Batman came out and it conquered as always. Spider-man came close to touching it so there's nothing that has changed in all these years but what did change in the wake of the Shang-Chi movie is people coming in and grabbing the first 4 issues of the excellent new series and moving it up into the top 10 for the first time since the issue 1.

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week. If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.