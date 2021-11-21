Batman #117 Beats Son Of Kal-El #5 – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And either way it's a win for DC Comics as James Tynion IV's final Batman beats the Son Of Superman kiss. And DC Comics dominates the list for a change with 6 out of 10 titles…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Batman #117 Superman Son of Kal-El #5 Moon Knight #5 Amazing Spider-Man.BEY #78 Dark Ages #3 Robins #1 Nightwing #86 Justice League #69 X-Force #25 Batman vs Bigby #3

Rodman's Comics: How to insure that only DC and Marvel takes the top spots? By Diamond unable to send in any competition until Friday due to the ransomware attack. Thankfully we were able to get DC and Marvel in on time or it would have been an even longer week of telling people we hope the shipments arrive soon. Batman of course took the top spot. Superman Son of Kal El enjoyed an increase in sales for having the same sex kiss. Some people did drop the title. I still remember the Northstar coming out issue from decades ago. Moon Knight still doing well.

Ssalesfish: Besides Batman being the obvious victor of the week based on the sheer number of subscribers we have for it, there's a few surprises this week. Bisexual Superman didn't have the impact we thought it would. Amazing Spider-man 78.Bey sold slightly under regular numbers because a few people who've been around for these point issues said they weren't so sure the $4.99 was worth it. Our Diamond shipment was delayed so I have no doubt King Spawn would have sold much higher had it more than scarecely 4 cumulative hours to sell so far this week. We do have a lot more readers on the Spawn Universe of titles than ever.

Graham Crackers Comics: Superman Son of Kal-El did very well, but couldn't take Batman off the top spot. Moon Knight is holding strong 5 issues in.

