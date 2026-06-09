Posted in: Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics, Top Cow | Tagged: absolute, action comics, Ben 10, Club Nephilim, deadman, Escape From New York, he-man, m Absolute Batman, spawn, transformers

Escape From New York Tops Official Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Escape From New York #1 from 2014 tops the Official Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week from CovrPrice and Bleeding Cool

Ben 10 and Club Nephilim are the only returning contenders this week, as the Declan Shalvey cover for Escape From New York #1 from Boom Studios hits the top of the chart, with news of a revival of that franchise. And joined by new cover hits featuring Spawn, Deadman, Absolute Batman, an all-out brawl between Megatron and Optimus Prime, He-Man And The Masters of the Universe, alongside leaks from the Man Of Tomorrow set. This week's Top Ten… all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK #1 – DECLAN SHALVEY – REGULAR | BOOM! STUDIOS | DECEMBER 2014 Escape from New York is one of the most memorable films in sci-fi. It was an influential movie that reshaped the direction of many future films in the genre. To many, it's a nostalgic trip, to others, it is a part of cinema history. For both fans, it looks like the film is going to be getting a remake from Zack Snyder. While a remake has been brought up before, it looks like this attempt might be the one to make it to the silver screen. Nearly 50 years later, we'll see if the remake lives up to the original. In the meantime, fans scrambled to the aftermarket to pick up the first comic book that continued the story from the original 1981 film. We tracked it at a high sale of $38 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $6. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 – ZOE LACCHEI VARIANT – TRINITY COMICS (LIMITED 888) | DC | MAY 2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN had taken over our top lists for nearly all of 2025. While there was a small time where any issues appeared on our list, it looks like they're back! ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 has reclaimed a recurring top spot since its release last month. The issue debuted the Robins Mech-Suits and also had printing error issues. This cover is a limited exclusive from Trinity Comics and fans immediately picked up this cover. As the aftermarket lists more of these, the hunt for ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 continues! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $75. TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE #1 – E.J. SU – 40TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION – CONNECTING COVER (1:10) | IMAGE | JUNE 2026 Autobots and Decepticons have been enemies for generations of fans. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Transformers and celebrations are all underway! There are new action figures debuting (based off of Generation 1), accessories and original films are returning to theaters. Last week, the TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE series kicked off and took our #11 spot. This week, this retailer incentive became the top grab. What fan wouldn't want cover art of a Megatron and Optimus Prime battle? We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24. MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #1 – DIRECT EDITION | DC | AUGUST 1982 Masters of the Universe officially released in theaters this past weekend and it was a hit! The first trailer built a bit of hype but fans were curious as to how a 1980s campy cartoon would be adapted to modern cinema. Now that the film is out, and tons of positive reviews are coming in, the hype is through the roof. The movie also hyped up collectors, who turned to the aftermarket to pick up their own copy of the first Masters of the Universe comic series (and most recognizable cover). We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $42. CLUB NEPHILIM #1 – ANDREW TARUSOV – SPOT UV VARIANT (1:10) | DEVIL'S DUE PUBLISHING | MAY 2026 CLUB NEPHILIM was a surprise hit that is still making waves on the aftermarket. It originally started on Kickstarter, where it was available for $10. As the book made its way to the general market, this spot UV over started making its way to the aftermarket. Demand for this cover soared and, two weeks later, sales are still going strong. It also gained a lot of attention thanks to the artist, Andrew Tarusov, who accumulated a growing fandom thanks to his work on PINUPOCALYPSE. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $84. ACTION COMICS VOL 46 #544 – DIRECT EDITION | DC | MARCH 1983 What a week for Superman fans! This past week revealed new information about the Man of Tomorrow Superman sequel. There was a set leak which revealed Braniac's announcement to the citizens of Metropolis. In the leaked set video, the background audio suggests that Brainiac is here for Lex Luthor, not Superman. In addition to this leak, James Gunn took to social media to reveal Lex's warsuit. The reveal was met with lots of hype and positive comments, seeing how comic-accurate and practical the suit looked. Luckily for fans, this book contains both the first appearance of a Metallic Brainiac and Lex Luthor's warsuit! What a grab! We tracked it at a high sale of $34 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16. SPAWN #376 – SIMONE BIANCHI – FOIL VARIANT (1:50) | IMAGE | JUNE 2026 SPAWN #376 marks the beginning of a new era for Spawn. It is the debut of the new creative team and also marks a time jump into the future. This was the most hyped Spawn book of the year, making the retailer incentive a highly desirable cover. There were only 2 open order covers on this issue, a trade and virgin cover of the same artwork. This 1:50 is the only retailer incentive cover of one of Spawn's most monumental issues. It makes sense that it blew up on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $207. THE DEADMAN #1 – MIKE CHOI VARIANT (1:25) | DC | JUNE 2026 DEADMAN returns for his own limited series and collectors are hyped! It features the origin of the character and also has a big creative team behind the story. W. Maxwell Prince and Martin Morrazo, the creators behind ICE CREAM MAN, bring their star talent to DC. Speaking of star talent, Mike Choi illustrates a masterful cover for the retailer incentive. All these factors combined to make a top collector's item this past week! We tracked it at a high sale of 45% with a high sale of $30 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24. HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #18 | DC | OCTOBER 2014 There is tons of hype around the release of the Masters of the Universe movie. Now that the full film has been released, the positive reviews and word of mouth have made the movie a summer blockbuster. Our #4 spot has gone to the first published comic book by a large publisher. Our #8 spot goes to the first appearance of She-Ra in a US comic! The film has revived interest in the key issues of Masters of the Universe and kicked up the nostalgia! We tracked it at a high sale of 29% with a high sale of $100 for a VF copy and a current raw NM FMV of $80. BEN 10 #1 – ROBERT CAREY – REGULAR | DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT | MAY 2026 BEN 10 is still making moves on the aftermarket. The book was a pleasant surprise to fans of the original animated series. There were concerns from fans that the series would not live up to the same spirit as the animated series. However, after it debuted, the popularity of the book took off. Positive reviews sent the book to the top of every fan's list, and the demand was evident on the aftermarket. Both this issue and the ashcan have been a frequent top seller since it debuted last month! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11.

*Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, June 8th, 2026.*

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