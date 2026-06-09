Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Midnight Factory, murder hobo, One Last Trick, we don;t kill spiders

Murder Hobo in Midnight Factory's Official Full August 2026 Solicits

Murder Hobo, One Last Trick and We Don't Kill Spiders: Season of the Witch in Midnight Factory's Official Full August 2026 Solicits

Joseph Schmalke, comic book writer, artist, and publisher based in Westbrook, Maine, specialises in horror, sci-fi, dark fantasy, and bizarre-themed comic books, often handling both writing and art duties on his projects. He runs Midnight Factory Press, which focuses on horror, sci-fi, and unconventional comics, and has previously been involved with Black Caravan/Scout Comics/CEX as a co-publisher. But that was a while ago. These days, he publishes directly, through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution. And in August 2026 solicits and solicitations, new issues of Murder Hobo, One Last Trick, and We Don't Kill Spiders: Seasons Of The Witch…

MURDER HOBO CHAOTIC NEUTRAL #2 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Joseph Schmalke, Jarrett Melendez (A) Jason Lynch, Steve Lavigne (CA) Ryan G Browne

Follow the further exploits of our Murder Hobos: Lord Froth, Spectra, Venus, Blarn, and Burrgle. Presenting four new tales of destruction, debauchery, and drugs in the Lands of High Adventure. Witness these avatars of shamelessness as they team up with (and ruin the plans of) every adventurer they come across. Featuring an extra special appearance of the goo cube which you shan't forget.

$3.99 7/28/2021

ONE LAST TRICK #4 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A/CA) JK Woodward

After the shocking reveal at the end of issue #3, Julie Bennings faces a world-altering decision. Facing nightmarish consequences no matter her choice, she must decide what she's willing to sacrifice in her war against the Chambers Corporation. It's a series finale like no other from writer Joseph Schmalke (We Don't Kill Spiders, Seven Years in Darkness) with artwork by J.K. Woodward (Heavy Metal, Star Trek). $4.99 8/19/2026

WE DONT KILL SPIDERS SEASON OF THE WITCH #4 (OF 5)

(W/A/CA) Joseph Schmalke

The Black Goat has amassed an army of bloodthirsty cultists–and with Revna the Death Witch at her side, an army of the undead as well. Bjorn, now the acting avatar of the Queen of Shadows, travels with Frey to warn the people of Vorbasse that war is upon them. The Viking-age saga continues, with writing and artwork by Joseph Schmalke (Seven Years in Darkness, One Last Trick, Murder Hobo).

$4.99 8/26/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!