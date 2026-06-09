Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Agustin Alessio, B.Z. Florida, Diego Agrimbau, Dylan Jacobson, Dylan Teague, Garrie Gostonny, heavy metal, Homero Rios, John Bivens, Josh Elsdon, Lan Pitts, Ray Clardy, Troy-Jeffrey Allen, Vero Stewart, Vik Deluca

Heavy Metal Magazine Extreme Futurism August 2026 Official Solicits

Heavy Metal Magazine has an Extreme Futurism Special in its August 2026 Official Solicits and Solicitations

Heavy Metal Magazine's official August 2026 solicits, and solicitations include a Heavy Metal Magazine Extreme Futurism Special… but not far intro the future, only in August. And through Lunar and Massive Indies.

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE SPECIAL EXTREME FUTURISM #1 (MR)

(W) John G. Henry, Ray Clardy, Troy-Jeffrey Allen, Homero Rios, Diego Agrimbau, LAN Pitts, Josh Elsdon, J.b. Florida, Paul Carroll, Dylan Jacobson, Vero Stewart, Teodor Reljic, John Coats (A) Xurxo G. Penalta, Krent Able, Marco Turini, Dylan Tague, Vik Delea, Jovana Mugosa, Ulises Farinas, Laurie Greasley, Cinzia Cacciapuoti, Garrie Gastony, Agustin Alessio, John Bivens, James Coats

Heavy Metal undertakes its most ambitious project since the relaunch with its first annual Special issue exploring the concept of Extreme Futurism. Blending visionary comics, speculative essays, brutalist infographics, concept art, and experimental storytelling, this oversized special dives headfirst into the worlds of biohacking, future warfare, teleportation, post-human evolution, and the terrifying mysteries that may exist beyond the known universe. Anchored by a brand-new framing sequence from acclaimed creator Xurxo G. Penalta, EXTREME FUTURISM assembles a collision of science fiction, philosophy, technology, and cosmic horror in a format unlike anything currently on the stands. The magazine comes with two covers by Marco Turini and Sedat Oezgen, and features brand-new short fiction by John G. Henry (a.k.a. Jack Campbell), author of the acclaimed military sci-fi series The Lost Fleet. Other creators involved in this landmark issue include Ray Clardy, Troy-Jeffrey Allen, Dylan Teague, Dylan Jacobson, John Bivens, Vik Deluca, Lan Pitts, Vero Stewart, B.Z. Florida, Josh Elsdon, Homero Rios, Garrie Gostonny, Agustin Alessio, Diego Agrimbau and many more. The special also includes a dense mix of articles, illustrations, infographics, and comics exploring the future of humanity and the unknown realities waiting beyond it. $14.99 8/26/2026

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