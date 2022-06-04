Batman #124 Preview: Back to Badhnisia

Batman seeks out international mentally ill criminals to beat up in this preview of Batman #124. It gets boring beating the crap out of the same mentally ill criminals in Gotham day after day, after all. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #124

DC Comics

0422DC001

0422DC002 – Batman #124 Gabriele Dell'Otto Cover – $5.99

0422DC003 – Batman #124 Amy Reeder Cover – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson, G. Willow Wilson (A) Howard Porter, Dani (CA) Jorge Molina

In the aftermath of the Shadow War, Batman has returned to Gotham! But when he hears word of strange developments in Badhnisia, he's forced to question…has Abyss returned? Or has a new hero been born in the dark? And in the backup, Poison Ivy uncovers the troubling ramifications of the Gardener and Harley Quinn's actions during Fear State in this prologue to Poison Ivy drawn by Dani and written by Poison Ivy series writer G. Willow Wilson.

In Shops: 6/7/2022

SRP: $4.99

