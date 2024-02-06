Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #142, Daniel Capito, joker, Joker Year One

Batman #142 May Explain Why The Joker Can Do What He Does (Spoilers)

Before reading today's Batman #142, you might want to read Batman: The Knight #8 by Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico.

Article Summary Batman #142 may reveal origins of Joker's abilities, hinting at a shared mentor with Bruce Wayne.

Doctor Daniel Captio's training could be the key to Joker's mental and emotional control.

The issue starts 'Joker Year One', setting up profound changes for the Clown Prince of Crime.

Upcoming issues promise to delve deeper into Batman's past and future with explosive story arcs.

Three weeks or so ago, Bleeding Cool ran a little bit of Bat Gossip. And we always like to mark our own homework and check exactly how we did. We already looked at the Red Mask being responsible for the triplication of the Joker that had so plagued the Batman, revealed in a scene set in Batman's future. And about Commissioner Barbara Gordon's plans for the Joker. But we also added the following "more of Batman's trainers from Batman: The Knight by Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico are going to be relevant, and you may want a reread before Joker Year One starts. Because the joker had to learn some of this stuff from someone, right?"

Something that may have been teased in the recent The Bat-Man Of Gotham arc by Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne. Because as we see in today's Batman #142, it takes a Joker to catch – and kill – a Joker.

Even if you end up sounding like Taylor Swift. But it also means that you may get recruited…

Daniel Captio not only trained Bruce Wayne to be Batman. But he also trained the Joker…

Well, the Joker is certainly a fascination and curiosity. And what could he teach him?

Doctor Daniel Captio was an expert mentalist capable of complete conscious control over both his brain and body.

Dr Daniel Capito taught Bruce Wayne to mentally control his own body, but failed at controlling his own brain, to control his fear and emotions. However did he succeed training the Joker to do just that? Mayhaps we will find out more in Joker Year One, playing out today in Batman #142 and the next two weeks… which promises a "mysterious figure from Batman's past has come into Joker's orbit, changing the Clown Prince of Crime forever!"

But also, maybe Bruce Wayne did learn the lesson, and that is how he created Zur-En-Arrh, his back-up personality in the first place? As the solicitations for April read, "The explosive Dark Prisons continues as Batman learns from an old mentor what Zur's plans are for Gotham City". Maybe Zur-En-Arrh has he own deal with Dr Daniel Capito?

BATMAN #142 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The tragic death of the leader of the Red Hood Gang in a vat of chemicals has become the subject of myth…but what is the heartbreaking and gruesome tale of the monster who walked away from that violent birth? And how does it affect Batman's distant future? The Joker Year One begins here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/6/2024 BATMAN #143 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The terrifying tale of The Joker Year One continues as a mysterious figure from Batman's past has come into Joker's orbit, changing the Clown Prince of Crime forever! And what secrets does the re-formed Red Hood Gang have for Batman's future? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/13/2024 BATMAN #144 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The climactic, chilling conclusion to The Joker Year One that will have massive repercussions for the future! The Red Hood Gang is on a rampage and the only man who can stop them…is The Joker! And can Batman stop a devastating new virus in a future where The Joker looms over him? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/20/2024 BATMAN #145 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A THRILLING NEW ARC IS HERE… DARK PRISONS BEGINS! Following The Joker: Year One's stunning reveals, Batman must engineer an escape from Zur's prison…but what dark secret does Zur now hold that's a game changer for the Dark Knight and the entire DC Universe?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/5/2024 BATMAN #146 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The explosive Dark Prisons continues as Batman learns from an old mentor what Zur's plans are for Gotham City…and the world! Can the Dark Knight escape from a prison designed by the ultimate version of himself? And what nefarious role does The Joker play in all of this? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2024

