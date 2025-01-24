Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Hush 2, Summer Of Superman

DC Comics' Full April 2025 Solicits… More Than Just Batman

SUMMER OF SUPERMAN SPECIAL #1

Written by DAN SLOTT, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, and MARK WAID Art and cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ Variant covers by ALEXANDER LOZANO, JOHN GIANG, MAHMUD ASRAR, and CHRISSIE ZULLO-UMINGA 1:25 ratio variant cover by DAN JURGENS Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ $5.99 US | 48 pages ON SALE 4/30/25

The Man of Steel and his universe of friends, family, allies, and rogues is in for some big changes, and it all starts in the Summer of Superman Special! Brought to you by Superman series architects Joshua Williamson (Superman), Mark Waid (Batman/Superman: World's Finest), and (making his grand entrance to the world of tomorrow) Dan Slott, this special oversize issue will set the stage for all the major events exploding throughout the Superman titles! When John Henry Irons and Lana Lang take their vows, everyone turns up for the big day—but trouble is brewing on the horizon, as threats from the past, present, and future kick off major new conflicts for the Superman Family. Brought to stunning life by the incomparable art of Jorge Jiménez (Batman, Super Sons), the Summer of Superman Special is the ground floor to the most exciting action imaginable in 2025

SUPERMAN #25

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art by DAN MORA, EDDY BARROWS, and EBER FERREIRA Cover by DAN MORA Variant covers by RAFAEL GRASSETTI, GUILLEM MARCH, JEFF DEKAL, and BRAD WALKER 1:25 variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON 1:50 variant cover by LAURA BRAGA 1:100 variant cover by FICO OSSIO April Fools' variant cover by DAN HIPP Foil variant cover by DAN MORA Blank sketch cover $5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25

Superman and Superwoman are still reeling from their epic battles against Doomsday and Time Trapper, but a bigger problem just appeared…Lex is back! Lex's memory was erased during the House of Brainiac arc, but now Superman's greatest enemy has returned with a twist, and he's ready for a fight to control Supercorp and Metropolis. Is this the end of Supercorp?! Prepare for a shocking oversize issue that celebrates the last two years of Superman, connects to the Summer of Superman, and sets up a brand-new storyline!

ACTION COMICS #1085

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON Art by GAVIN GUIDRY Cover by BRAD WALKER Variant covers by DAVIDE PARATORE and CULLY HAMNER 1:25 variant cover by DANNY EARLS $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/9/25

"Superman Superstars" concludes with an unforgettable two-part story written by Poison Ivy's G. Willow Wilson and drawn by fan-favorite artist Gavin Guidry (Superman '78). Knowing he needs a break from the expectations and pressures of Metropolis, Lois sends Clark to the arctic to investigate a new technology that promises to halt global warming. But when Clark arrives, he discovers that the scientific outpost has been plagued by a villain hoping to melt humanity's hopes for survival. Sounds like a job for Superman!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #6

Written by JASON AARON Art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW and PUPPETEER LEE 1:25 variant cover by ROD REIS 1:50 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/2/25

Something strange happened in the American heartland several years ago. Something that brought fear and darkness to a small Kansas town…and forever changed the lives of one kindly couple. Welcome to Smallville.

SUPERMAN #233 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL and E. NELSON BRIDWELL Art by CURT SWAN and MURPHY ANDERSON Cover by NEAL ADAMS Super Powers variant cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($4.99 US) $3.99 US | 36 pages ON SALE 4/9/25

Both Superman and Clark Kent must adjust to big changes in the status quo as the lurking threat of Kryptonite is eliminated from the Man of Steel's life—seemingly forever—and the mild-mannered Kansas newspaperman becomes WGBS-TV's newest on-air reporter!

SUPERMAN: THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #3

Written by MARK WAID Art and cover by BRYAN HITCH Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and DECLAN SHALVEY $6.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | 3 of 3 ON SALE 4/23/25

Lex is on death's door as a new threat emerges to finally take down the Man of Steel. Will Superman be able to face down this danger and save Lex, or will this be the world's greatest hero's biggest failure? Don't miss this pulse-pounding conclusion!

SUPERMAN: THE WORLD

Written by DAN JURGENS, JORGE JIMENÉZ, SATOSHI MIYAGAWA, STEPAN KOPRIVA, DR. EJOB GAIUS, JEFFERSON COSTA SYLVIAN, and more Art by LEE WEEKS, JORGE JIMENÉZ, KAI KITAGO, MICHAL SUCHÁNEK, JEFFERSON COSTA, MARCIAL, and more Cover by LEE WEEKS $24.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″| Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-487-0 ON SALE 6/24/25

The hero who inspired a generation, Superman, has always strived to protect not just Metropolis but the entire world. The Man of Tomorrow usually soars through the skies in Metropolis, but no matter where in the world a cry for help comes, Superman will always be there to save the day. Witness what makes Superman a global phenomenon as 15 countries tell tales that highlight what makes the Man of Steel the greatest superhero of all! Written by teams of top international talent, including Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks (U.S. storyline)!

BATMAN #159

Written by JEPH LOEB Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS Variant covers by ANDY KUBERT, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS April Fools' variant cover by JOE QUINONES 1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO 1:50 variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI 1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE $4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil) ON SALE 4/23/25

After the shocking events of the last issue, Batman must make the hardest decision of his life! Guest-starring Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #7

Written by SCOTT SNYDER Art by MARCOS MARTÍN Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ 1:25 variant cover by AMY REEDER 1:50 variant cover by CHARLIE ADLARD $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/9/25

It's about to get icy cold in Gotham City…as we reveal the connections between a young, up-and-coming scientist named Victor Fries, his history with the Ark M experiment, and what it all has to do with the mysterious Joker. A bombastic two-parter with a guest artist, the one and only super-star Marcos Martín, starts here!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #7

Written by KELLY THOMPSON Art and cover by MATTIA DE IULIS and DUSTIN NGUYEN Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN Variant covers by JESSICA FONG and REIKO MURAKAMI 1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN 1:50 variant cover by JESSICA FONG $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25

Diana has escaped The Underworld once before; can she do it again? It's a moment Diana and Circe have always known would come, but when the time actually arrives…the price may be higher than one of them is willing to pay! Plus, part two of "Li'l Diana," with art by the legendary Dustin Nguyen!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #1

Written by AL EWING Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY Variant covers by JULIET NNEKA and ESAD RIBIC 1:25 variant cover by MARTIN SIMMOND 1:50 variant cover by HELENA MASELLIS Foil logo cover Connecting variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE $4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 (Foil) ON SALE 4/2/25

Without the Corps…without the ring…without the willpower, what's left is the Absolute Green Lantern!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #2

Written by JEFF LEMIRE Art and cover by NICK ROBLES Variant covers by JORGE CORONA, CHRISTIAN WARD, and CLAYTON CRAIN 1:25 variant cover by ANDREW MacLEAN 1:50 variant cover by JORGE CORONA $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/16/25

Wally West is on the run from his dad and the rest of Fort Fox, and while his new-found abilities are terrifying him, he needs to find a way to use them to make his escape. But how will he handle the elite group his father sent to bring him back?

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #2

Written by DENIZ CAMP Art and cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ Variant covers by CRYSTAL KUNG, CHRISTIAN WARD 1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25

The other-dimensional alien consciousness calling itself the Martian continues its invasion—and transformation—of John Jones' mind! The by-the-book FBI agent has been drafted into a cosmic war that will make him question the nature of reality and test his belief in good, evil, and free will! The weirdest hero of the Absolute Universe gets even weirder in this mind-bending, soul-baring issue #2!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #38

Written by MARK WAID Art by CLAYTON HENRY Cover by DAN MORA Variant covers by GAVIN GUIDRY and ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ 1:25 variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE April Fools' variant cover by BRANDT & STEIN $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/16/25

"We Are Yesterday" part one of six. The sinister psychic powers of the devious Gorilla Grodd have the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight in their sights, but all is not as it seems to be! There's something strange going on here…some monkey business that the World's Finest can't quite put a finger on. It's almost as if this Gorilla Grodd has…knowledge of the future?

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #6

Written by MARK WAID Art by TRAVIS MOORE Cover by DAN MORA Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO, NATHAN SZERDY, and FELIPE MASSAFERA 1:25 variant cover by DAN JURGENS 1:50 variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25

"We Are Yesterday" part two of six. The horrific hidden identity of the Inferno cult has been revealed, and the Legion of Doom is here to take no prisoners! But some-thing is…off about these ferocious foes of the Justice League. They fight without wisdom, without experience—but with a secret edge?! Buckle up for the biggest clash in Justice League history as Lex Luthor, the Joker, Cheetah, Grodd, and all the vile villains of the original Legion of Doom arrive to terrorize tomorrow!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST 2025 ANNUAL

Written by MARK WAID, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL and MORGAN HAMPTON Art by DAN McDAID and CLAYTON HENRY Cover by DAN MORA Variant covers by CLAYTON HENRY and SALVADOR LARROCA 1:25 variant cover by LAURA BRAGA $5.99 US | 48 pages ON SALE 4/30/25

"We Are Yesterday" part three of six. The secret origin of the single most unholy union in DCU history is at last revealed! The Legion of Doom has set in motion a scheme to lay waste to not only the World's Finest Team—but to the present-day Justice League Unlimited! How is this possible? All will be revealed in this special World's Finest Annual by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, and Dan McDaid! Plus: Meet John Stewart, the newest ring-slinger of sector 2814, in this definitive World's Finest telling of John Stewart's Lantern origins!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE ATOM PROJECT #4

Written by RYAN PARROTT and JOHN RIDLEY Art and cover by MIKE PERKINS Variant covers by MARK SPEARS and KEVIN WADA 1:25 variant cover by DON AGUILLO $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/2/25

Captain Atom and Major Force slug it out in an apocalyptic battle royale that will leave an entire town leveled! As these two titans of terrifying power pummel each other into oblivion, the wicked Inferno organization is watching closely, hedging its bets as to who will be left standing and who will be left prone to attack. Plus, Ray Palmer and Ryan Choi's clash over the ethical transfer of power leaves the Justice League's foremost science team in direct conflict with the U.S. government!

CHALLENGERS OF THE UNKNOWN #5

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE Variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/16/25

How are the Challengers of the Unknown connected to Darkseid's death, and is there a way back from Omega? Does the most frightening unknown the Challengers have ever faced lie within? As the rift between the Challengers and the Justice League grows and becomes untenable, it's up to Rocky Davis and Wonder Woman to try to get to the heart of the matter…or die trying! But an old foe will rear its head once more—this time aboard the Watchtower, all in an effort to use the Challengers as a means to a nefarious end. Doors close, and alliances tilt, even while other gateways open…

THE QUESTION: ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #6

Written by ALEX SEGURA Art and cover by CIAN TORMEY Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS, DENYS COWAN, and A.L. KAPLAN $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/16/25

With the Watchtower collapsing around her, the Question—and an unexpected ally—must rally her team to take on the mastermind behind the downfall of the Justice League Unlimited's home base! Can Renee not only survive but also maintain her new place in the DC Universe? Find out in the epic conclusion to The Question: All Along the Watchtower!

AQUAMAN #4

Written by JEREMY ADAMS Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, MARCIO TAKARA, and TYLER KIRKHAM 1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/9/25

Aquaman heads upstream to uncover the mystery around the infection of the blue…so why does that spark an unholy alliance with a mermaid assassin? And what on earth (or otherwise) does that have to do with sky pirates and prophe-cies?! Revelations run wild as our hero looks for a way home before he's seduced by the great blue beyond!



WONDER WOMAN #20

Written by TOM KING Art by GUILLEM MARCH Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and GUILLEM MARCH 1:25 variant cover by TIRSO $4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/16/25

Dark Knight of the soul! After the harrowing defeat of the Sovereign, Diana turns to Batman for help solving a murder on Mount Olympus. It's the team-up you've been waiting for…the Caped Crusader and the Amazon Princess!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1096

Written by TOM TAYLOR Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO and DERRICK CHEW 1:25 variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/16/25

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Batman has never particularly abided by that adage—at least, he didn't think he did. But now, as his latest case veers closer and closer into deeply personal territory for Bruce Wayne, he fears that he may have been unwittingly keeping an enemy very, very close. Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín's smash-hit run continues in this can't-miss issue!

DETECTIVE COMICS 2025 ANNUAL

Written by TOM TAYLOR and more Cover by MIKEL JANÍN Variant cover by JOHN McCREA $5.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/30/25

Batman has found himself mired in a haunting case that he can't seem to solve. Now, the Dark Knight must work his way through some of his most maniacal foes to gather enough evidence to attempt to crack this case. His very life—or the life of someone dear to him—may depend on it! Tom Taylor, joined by an all-star roster of collaborators, crafts a mystery that will boggle the mind of even the World's Greatest Detective.

THE FLASH #20 Written by SIMON SPURRIER Art by VASCO GEORGIEV Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO Variant covers by JEFF SPOKES and LEIRIX 1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV Foil variant cover by DANNY EARLS $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25 The moon has become a battleground in the war to end all wars. On one side: Wally West. And Wally West. And Wally West. Using his newfound powerset gained after the Justice League's battle with Darkseid, he's split himself hundreds of times, into an army of TEMPS, as Wally keeps going while spreading himself thinner and thinner. On the other side: Eclipso, reborn in a terrifying new form. After razing Skartaris, he's built a new army, and taken control of the Moon, in his quest to replace Darkseid as the ultimate expression of existential evil. But, Eclipso isn't the only one attempting the fill the void left by Darkseid's death, as the Temp Wally on the Watchtower with the Justice League is fast learning… It's a rumble over all sides of the Moon, as the ALL IN era of the Fastest Man Alive enters its first event: Bad Moon Rising! GREEN ARROW #23 Written by CHRIS CONDON Art by MONTOS Cover by TAURIN CLARKE Variant cover by MIGUEL MERCADO April Fools' variant cover by ANNIE WU $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25 The final showdown between the Freshwater Killer and the Emerald Archer is here! Green Arrow races to the abandoned Freshwater community as Detective Benítez finds herself face to face with the startling truth—she may be the next victim! SECRET SIX #2 Written by NICOLE MAINES Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA Variant covers by ARIEL OLIVETTI and LEIRIX $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/2/25 The Secret Six are at last assembled…but they're going to need to stop trying to kill each other if they want the secrets of the DC Universe! Checkmate has got Amanda Waller's treasure trove, but they need a key to open it! A key that only the Super Son, Cat Man, Dreamer, Deadshot, Gossamer, and Black Alice have…too bad they're all trying to slit each other's throats. What would a fight like that even look like? You're about to find out in the pivotal second chapter of the Secret Six epic by Nicole Maines and Stephen Segovia! GREEN LANTERN #22 Written by JEREMY ADAMS Art and cover by XERMÁNICO Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and MIGUEL MERCADO 1:25 variant cover by MARK SPEARS $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25 It's Hector Hammond versus Hal Jordan as the confrontation comes to a head, while Kyle Rayner, Superboy, and Odyssey come across a Reach outpost and a mysterious stranger! GREEN LANTERN CORPS #3 Written by JEREMY ADAMS and MORGAN HAMPTON Art and cover by FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT Variant covers by DAVE WILKINS, JONBOY MEYERS, and NATHAN SZERDY 1:25 variant cover by AFU CHAN 1:50 variant cover by YASMÍN FLORES MONTAÑEZ $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/9/25 The Sorrow Lantern and his fractal soldiers are on the march—and Razer and Kilowog will need to use all their willpower to escape alive! Meanwhile, the fate of Thanagar is revealed after being cracked in two during the Civil Corps storyline…but what mystery lies at the center? All this, plus John and Hawkwoman fight for their lives aboard Atrocitus's ship—It's a Red Lantern pirate adventure across the galaxy! HARLEY QUINN #50 Written by ELLIOTT KALAN Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and NOOBOVICH April Fools' variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA 1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25 Bang bang bang! Introducing the soon-to-be DC Comics sensation—the Gunbuddies! They love each other almost as much as they love guns! Take it from me, everybody wants a piece of Harley Quinn—including my own brain! Can the Clown Queen of Crime (me) dodge assassination attempts, navigate the responsibilities of being part of a neighborhood party planning committee, and come to terms with my own super-superego all in time to not have a surprise aneurism all over the floor of my favorite bodega? POISON IVY #32 Written by G. WILLOW WILSON Art by MARCIO TAKARA Cover by JESSICA FONG Variant covers by JOSHUA SWABY and KYUYONG EOM 1:25 variant cover by ROBIN HIGGINBOTTOM 1:50 variant cover by JOSHUA SWABY April Fools' variant cover by BERNARD CHANG $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/2/25 The gruesome and violent conclusion to Poison Ivy's confrontation with Marshview's past and present. Plus: some very, very, very hurtful things are said, and Poison Ivy discovers an unpleasant truth about Janet. CATWOMAN #75 Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK Art by PATRICIO DELPECHE Cover by SEBA FIUMARA Variant covers by FRANK CHO and INHYUK LEE 1:25 variant cover by NOOBOVICH 1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/16/25 Discover the ruinous event that sounded the death knell for Evie Hall and her compatriots and gave birth to Catwoman as we journey back to the beginning of the end of it all. NIGHTWING #125 Written by DAN WATTERS Art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA Cover by DEXTER SOY Variant covers by JORGE FORNÉS and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA 1:25 variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/16/25 Tensions between Commissioner Maggie Sawyer and Nightwing erupt as both investigate a mysterious death. But the shocking revelations they uncover will shake both of their convictions and force them to reassess their allegiances. THE NEW GODS #5 Written by RAM V Art by EVAN CAGLE & TK Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA Variant covers by MIKE DEL MUNDO and NICOLA SCOTT $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/16/25 On Earth, Mister Miracle and Barda race against time to keep Kamal, the newest New God, away from the deadly clutches of Orion. But the champion of New Genesis will not rest until his savage mission has been fulfilled. And as the intergalactic inquisition of the Nyctari reaches New Genesis, the planet's natives must face a difficult decision: fight against the unstoppable invading army or abandon their homeworld and set out into the cosmos as refugees. All roads lead to Earth, a world with its own protectors… JSA #6 Written by JEFF LEMIRE Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI Cover by CULLY HAMNER Variant covers by SWEENEY BOO and ETHAN YOUNG 1:25 variant cover by TODD NAUCK $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/2/25 As the demon horde descends on the Tower of Fate, a JSA-er won't survive! Meanwhile, the traitor within the Brownstone's halls makes their strike against the other team! THE POWER COMPANY: RECHARGED #1 Written by BRYAN EDWARD HILL Art by KHARY RANDOLPH and ALITHA MARTINEZ Cover by EDWIN GALMON Variant covers by RYAN BENJAMIN and SANFORD GREENE 1:25 variant cover by PARIS ALLEYNE $4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/30/25 Spinning out of the events of Black Lightning and DC Power: Rise of the Power Company, Josiah Power and Jefferson Pierce lead the newest iteration of the Power Company with a new purpouse of rebuilding humanity's faith in heroes and fighting back against the rising anti- metahuman movement. For their first mission the Company dispatches Jace Fox Batman, The Signal, and Vixen investigate a serial killer that's been hunting metas in the streets of Atlanta Georgia. Batman & The Outsiders writer Bryan Edward Hill makes his return to DC alongside artists Khary Randolph and Alitha Martinez in an oversized special issue that revitalizes the titular street level team for a new generation! BATMAN AND ROBIN #20 Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art and cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA and CHRIS STEVENS 1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/9/25 Damian has been kidnapped, and his father will stop at nothing to get him back. But with Memento's hallucinatory concoctions still coursing through Batman's veins, and racked with terror and guilt for what has happened to his son, this father's greatest fears are now made manifest. Can the Dark Knight hold himself together long enough to rescue Robin before it's too late? BLACK CANARY: BEST OF THE BEST #6 Written by TOM KING Art and cover by RYAN SOOK Variant cover by BELÉN ORTEGA 1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN $4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25 The final round! With both fighters on the ropes and unwilling to surrender, the end seems as far away as Canary's past. Can she find a way to make her mother proud and still save her from her an untimely demise? Find out as the last punches land! BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #5 Written by DAN WATTERS Art by HAYDEN SHERMAN Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/9/25 Case 02: "The Voice of the Tower"—Part II As tensions rise between the inhabitants of Scarface Tower and the GCPD, Batman finds himself confronted by the tower's immune system—an armed mob wearing the face of Scarface. With the puppet mastermind's voice ringing through the build-ing like the voice of God, Batman is confronted with a bizarre mystery…one which is further challenged by a startling and violent development. BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #7 Written by JEPH LOEB Art by DAVE JOHNSON Cover by TIM SALE Variant covers by DAVE JOHNSON and CULLY HAMNER $4.99 US | 32 pages ON SALE 4/30/25 In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning, 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act: Batman: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy. Batman, Robin, and the GCPD's hunt for the mysterious killer savaging Gotham's underworld heats up! BATGIRL #6 Written by TATE BROMBAL Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA Cover by DAVID TALASKI Variant cover by INHYUK LEE $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/2/25 The truth behind the Unburied finally comes to light as Kalden reveals a hidden history of betrayal and vengeance. But as the sins of the past threaten to consume the present, Batgirl and Lady Shiva must first survive a dangerous cave and…each other! With nowhere else to run, it's the end of the line for Cassandra Cain. Will she join Lady Shiva in battle or destroy her mother herself? TITANS #22 Written by JOHN LAYMAN Art by DANIEL BAYLISS Cover by PETE WOODS Variant covers by TONY S. DANIEL and DANIEL BAYLISS $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/19/25 He's the world's deadliest mercenary and the Titans' oldest and most dangerous en-emy. He's also dead…or at least we thought he was dead. Yeah, we're talkin' about Slade Wilson, Deathstroke, now back from the dead, building a new team of villains, and ready to take on the Titans. How did he do it? Find out in this can't-miss issue! BIRDS OF PREY #20 Written by KELLY THOMPSON Art by SAMI BASRI Cover by ANNIE WU Variant covers by SERG ACUÑA and RIAN GONZALES 1:25 variant cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ April Fools' variant cover by ZOE THOROGOOD $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/2/25 A midnight heist. A staged crime scene. And an all-new (or is it all-old?) villain team emerging with its sights set directly on the Birds of Prey. Old grudges, new fascinations, where will it all lead…and which Bird will be taken first? POWER GIRL #20 Written by LEAH WILLIAMS Art by DAVID BALDEÓN Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE Variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25 Karen Starr has triumphantly returned to Metropolis. But there's a problem…the person using that alias isn't Power Girl! Paige can't just stand by as this new Karen gets involved in ventures and schemes she would never dream of. It's up to her to expose this imposter before they ruin her reputation for good! ZATANNA #3 Written by JAMAL CAMPBELL Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL Variant covers by SWEENEY BOO and JEEHYUNG LEE 1:25 variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN $3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/16/25 After following her leads into an astral dimension hidden inside a television, Zatanna is plagued with only more questions and confusion. Is she ready for the chilling answers that await her about the mysterious Adam and the Lady White? Can she continue to endure the curse of the sword as its hold on her tightens? Or will she simply break? PEACEMAKER PRESENTS: THE VIGILANTE/EAGLY DOUBLE FEATURE #2 Story consult by JAMES GUNN Written by TIM SEELEY and REX OGLE Art by MITCH GERADS and MATTEO LOLLI Cover by MITCH GERADS Variant covers by TOM FOWLER and JUAN GEDEON $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | 2 of 5 ON SALE 4/23/25 DC Studios' James Gunn steps in as story consultant for five issues of insane $%&!@#$ calamity when two fan-favorite characters share the spotlight (and equal page count)! Peacemaker is gone, and the dreaded Controller is pulling the strings behind all the crime in Evergreen! At least, that's what Adrian Chase thinks! And where do evil robots hide?! Well, inside vehicles, of course! Time to kill some transforming mid-level sedans with missiles! Meanwhile, America's greatest superhero, Eagly—and his sidekick, Peacemaker—got roofied. So not cool. Now they're in the middle of nowhere with a buncha of randos from the plane, and someone is sniper'ing them one at a time. But who would want to kill the most majestic of birds (or a human in a goofy suit with a peace dove on it)? Guess it's time to kick some sweet patooty and find out. An original DC Comics story inspired by James Gunn's visionary Peacemaker series on MAX. Ya best get ready to rumble! FIRE & ICE: WHEN HELL FREEZES OVER #1 Written by JOANNE STARER Art by STEPHEN BYRNE Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and JEFF DEKÁL 1:25 variant cover by KEVIN WADA $3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/9/25 In the pages of DC's Absolute Power event, Fire and Ice had finally achieved what Fire always wanted. The dynamic duo made a glorious return to the ranks of the Justice League—and during a major world crisis, no less! But when the crisis was overcome, the smoke had cleared, and all the superpowers were restored, Ice found herself shooting off uncontrollable spurts of fire, and Fire had ice crystals forming at her fingertips. Oops. With their powers switched and no solution in sight, Fire and Ice tuck tail and regroup in Smallville, where they realize their predicament makes them something worse than has-been heroes: menaces to the local community they've come to love. But Fire's always got a plan, no matter how shortsighted! And when she goes digging around in Zatanna's bag of tricks for a quick fix in the middle of karaoke night…what could possibly go wrong? Aside from, y'know, everything. Again. Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville writer Joanne Starer teams up with fan-favorite artist Stephen Byrne, returning Fire and Ice to Kansas for another raucous romp full of heart and humor in the midst of their own personal hell! METAMORPHO: THE ELEMENT MAN #5 Written by AL EWING Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25 Ask yourselves, readers—what could be more merely magnificent than five issues of the one and only Metamorpho? Well, howzabout we turn it around—and give you five Metamorphos in one issue? Brace yourselves, Metamaniacs—because when Rex Mason and Urania Blackwell face the ultimate agent of Cy.C.L.O.P.S., their only option is to form an all-new Element Team—a fab and freaky fighting force formed from the fusion of a fearless friend, a fiendish foe, and…Element Dog? Can Al Ewing and Steve Lieber pull this one off, or is it a case of "Too Many Metamorphos"? TWO-FACE #4 Written by CHRISTIAN WARD Art by FÁBIO VERAS Cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/2/25 The most important case of Harvey Dent's career is happening, but it won't be taking place inside a courtroom. This trial is so big it could only be held in one place: his mind. It's Bad Harvey versus Good Harvey, and the winner gets control of the Body! DC reveals Free Comic Book Day 2025 offerings DC ALL IN/ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION #1 Written by DAN SLOTT and JEFF LEMIRE Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND STEFANO NESI Foil variant covers by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND STEFANO NESI FREE | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/3/25 The DC All In saga explodes into a brand-new Free Comic Book Day flipbook! First up, the core-line DC Universe soars into Superman action with the dazzling debut of superstar writer Dan Slott alongside acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque! In this special "zero issue" installment of the forthcoming Superman Unlimited series, you will witness the prelude to the biggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will change the course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it! Then, as the Absolute Universe expands, dark forces begin to gather in the shadows…forces that have been waiting a very long time to shape events and seize control. All the while,a mysterious figure watches—but who is this powerful new character, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes? DC reveals Free Comic Book Day 2025 offerings SUPERMAN'S GOOD GUY GANG 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION Written by ROB JUSTUS Art and cover by ROB JUSTUS $0 US | 24 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ ON SALE 4/2/25 DC's debut early reader graphic novel for ages 5-7! Nine-year-old Clark Kent is pretty super: super-fast, super-strong, and super-cool! But being so super can also be super lonely, until he meets fellow super-powered kids Kendra Saunders and Guy Gardner, a.k.a. Hawkgirl and Green Lantern! Together, they'll form a club where other supers can be themselves, test their powers, grow to-gether, and maybe earn some good-guy points along the way. Future books in the series will include Mr. Terrific, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more as the Good Guy Gang grows! KANGA-U 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION Written by SHOLLY FISCH Art and cover by YANCEY LABAT $0 US | 32 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ ON SALE 4/2/25 Is Jumpa ready to hop into action? Wonder Woman's home island of Themyscira holds many surprises…the most adorable having floppy ears and long tails! Kangas are companions and partners of the Amazons, beloved steeds and protectors of their bonded warriors. And on the island, a school exists to train the next generation of kangas for the many battles and challenges of the future. Jumpa has been training hard to compete against her friends in the Tournament of Kangas, but then Ares arrives to threaten Themyscira! DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V #8 Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and SHANE McCARTHY Art by OTTO SCHMIDT and FÁBIO VERAS Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT Variant covers by FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO and PUPPETEER LEE $4.99 US | 40 pages | 8 of 12 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/9/25 Darkseid is unstoppable! With his forces laying siege to the planet, victory seems to be fading away for both the vampires and the humans. But the power of Alfred's Green Lantern ring and a surprise battalion led by Cyborg might be just what the heroes need to turn the tide of this fight… GREEN LANTERN DARK #4 Written by TATE BROMBAL Art and cover by WERTHER DELL'EDERA Variant covers by NIMIT MALAVIA and KEVIN WADA $4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 7 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/23/25 With the beast of Castle Bat tamed, the Green Lantern finds herself with new allies she never wanted nor asked for in a mysterious Bat Wraith and the sullen, regretful Beast Boy himself—Garr. But despite her best attempts to shake them, she'll find she needs all the help she can get if she hopes to survive the traumas of her past, brought to vivid and terrifying life as they travel through the abandoned town of Port Arbor! RESURRECTION MAN: QUANTUM KARMA #1 Written by RAM V Art by ANAND RK and JACKSON "BUTCH" GUICE Cover by JEFF DEKÁL Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN and ANAND RK 1:25 variant cover by JACKSON "BUTCH" GUICE $4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/2/25 He's back! Mitch Shelley, the Resurrection Man, has led thousands of lives—and with each unexpected death and resurrection comes a new superpower. But after living a life to its natural conclusion, Mitch Shelly is awoken by a new purpose and power…saving the universe. Follow the Resurrection Man through time as he fights against a monster of his own creation: Gashadokuro—a sadistic WWII internment-camp commander who has inherited a twisted version of Shelley's powers. The lines of cosmic order will begin to blur as no good deed goes unpunished. And whatever the cause, whatever the consequence, this much is true…he's dying to save you! Brought to you by the Eisner Award-winning team of Ram V (New Gods, Detective Comics) and Anand RK (Batman: Urban Legends, Blue in Green) this prestige format miniseries promises to be one you'll want to read again and again! DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #2 Written by IAN FLYNN Art by ADAM BRYCE THOMAS Cover by PABLO M. COLLAR Variant cover by EJIKURE $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 4/16/25 The Justice League has some startling new allies: Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends! Together, they fight the invading forces from Apokolips to save Sonic's world from Darkseid's devastating ambitions. But can even their combined might be enough to stop a New God? Who will make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good? You won't believe the cataclysmic finale! BATMAN #614 FACSIMILE EDITION Written by JEPH LOEB Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS ($6.99 US) $3.99 US | 40 pages ON SALE 4/2/25 The shock of the Joker's latest apparent victim sends the Dark Knight careening down a path that can only end one way: the death of the Joker by Batman's own hands. With Batman finally giving in to his need to end the menace of his most hated enemy once and for all, can anyone pull him back from the brink before it's too late? BATMAN #615 FACSIMILE EDITION Written by JEPH LOEB Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS Foil variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS ($6.99 US) $3.99 US | 40 pages ON SALE 4/16/25 Struggling to solve the riddle of the mysterious mastermind behind all his recent battles, Batman sets out to apprehend the Riddler—with a friendly assist from Nightwing! Some heartfelt advice from the former Boy Wonder prompts the Caped Crusader to make a momentous decision in his burgeoning relationship with Catwoman! MORE FUN COMICS #73 FACSIMILE EDITION Written by GARDNER FOX, MORT WEISINGER, JOSETTE FRANK, WILTON WESTON, and JERRY SIEGEL Art by HOWARD SHERMAN, GEORGE PAPP, CHAD GROTHKOPF, PAUL NORRIS, ED MOORE, STAN KAYE, and BERNARD BAILY Cover by HOWARD SHERMAN Foil variant cover by HOWARD SHERMAN ($8.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($6.99 US) $5.99 US | 68 pages ON SALE 4/30/25 The astounding Aquaman and the gallant Green Arrow and Speedy make their dynamic DC debut among more fun tales of more fun adventure— More Fun Comics! THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #60 FACSIMILE EDITION Written by JACK SCHIFF and BOB HANEY Art by WIN MORTIMER and BRUNO PREMIANI Cover by NICK CARDY Foil variant cover by NICK CARDY ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US) $3.99 US | 36 pages ON SALE 4/23/25 Can the Teen Titans deal with the disembodied danger of the Separated Man? If they can't, all of Midvale will surely be destroyed by the bizarre menace! Good thing their newest member—Wonder Girl, Donna Troy—is ready to lend a hand in her first-ever comic book appearance! TEEN TITANS GO! #2 Written by MATTHEW CODY Art and cover by ERICH OWEN $2.99 US | 32 pages ON SALE 4/2/25 Cyborg has gone missing! Three eyewitnesses saw the hero's last moments as he battled the Red Lantern Atrocitus atop Titans Tower. But since the witnesses are Raven, Starfire, and Beast Boy, there are three versions of events—including one where it was Dex-Starr instead of Atrocitus, and Cyborg was just trying to help the angry space-kitty down from a tree! Can Robin untangle this knot of wild stories and get to the truth? MAD MAGAZINE #43 Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS Cover by AN IDIOT WITH AN ART DEGREE $5.99 US | 56 pages ON SALE 4/9/25 MAD #43 tunes in to take out Reality TV! This issue features new MAD favorites like A MAD Look at… by Sergio Aragonés, Spy Vs. Spy, plus more new content that will switch your chuckle channels so fast you won't know what hit you. Also an all-new Fold-In by Johnny Sampson that will make your eyes buzz with static. Don't get caught with your pants down! So, stop veggin' out…you TV addicted couch potato! Switch off that boob tube and get over to your local comic shop to pick up something you can read! DC reveals Free Comic Book Day 2025 offerings SUPERMAN'S GOOD GUY GANG BOOK #1 Written and drawn by ROB JUSTUS $12.99 | Hardcover | 72 pages | 6″ x 8-1/4″ | ISBN: 978-1-7995-0406-1 Ages 5-7 Eight-year-old Clark Kent is pretty super: super-fast, super-strong, and super-cool! But being so super can also be super lonely, until he meets fellow super-powered kids Kendra Saunders and Guy Gardner, a.k.a. Hawkgirl and Green Lantern! Together, they'll form a club where other supers can be themselves, test their powers, grow together, and maybe earn some good-guy points along the way. Future books in the series will include Mr. Terrific, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more as the Good Guy Gang grows! This super-powered buddy comedy from the creator behind Death and Sparkles, Rob Justus, launches DC's Early Reader initiative timed to the summer of Superman! Fans will delight in seeing characters from the film featured in this charming story perfect for first-time readers aged 5-7. SUPERMAN: THE DEATH AND RETURN OF SUPERMAN COMPENDIUM Written by DAN JURGENS, JERRY ORDWAY, ROGER STERN, LOUISE SIMONSON, and more Art by JON BOGDANOVE, TOM GRUMMETT, DAN JURGENS, DENNIS JANKE, DOUG HAZLEWOOD, and more Cover by DAN JURGENS and JERRY ORDWAY $59.99 US | 1368 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-149-7 ON SALE 5/20/25 Collects Superman #73-83, Adventures of Superman #496-505, Justice League of America #69-70, Action Comics #683-692, Action Comics Annual #5, Green Lantern #46, Superman Annual #5, Superman: The Man of Steel #17-26, Superman: The Man of Steel Annual #2, Superman: Legacy of Superman #1, Adventures of Superman Annual #5, Supergirl/Team Luthor Special #1, and Newstime: The Life and Death of Superman #1. SUPERMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2025 EDITION) Written by JERRY SIEGEL Art by JOE SHUSTER, WAYNE BORING, JACK BURNLEY, FRED GUARDINEER, and others Cover by DARWYN COOKE $125.00 US | 784 pages | 7 1/4″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-166-4 ON SALE 6/3/25 Offered again! Superman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 1 collects all the Metropolis Wonder's tales from Action Comics #1-31, Superman #1-7, and New York World's Fair Comics #1-2, and includes a foreword and afterword by Jim Steranko, one of the signature Superman artists. SUPERMAN ADVENTURES COMPENDIUM ONE Written by PAUL DINI, SCOTT McCLOUD, MARK MILLAR, and others Art by RICK BURCHETT, TERRY AUSTIN, and others Cover by RICK BURCHETT and TERRY AUSTIN $59.99 US | 896 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-186-2 ON SALE 6/17/25 This first of two volumes based on the hit cartoon show collects the animated Superman's first appearance in The Batman Adventures #25 plus Superman Adventures #1-28 and Superman Adventures Annual #1. This edition also includes bonus stories from Superman Adventures Special: Superman vs. Lobo – Misery in Space #1, Superman Adventures Titus Game Edition #0, and the comic adaptation of the TV crossover episode, Batman & Superman Adventures: World's Finest #1. SUPERMAN: SECRET ORIGIN (2025 EDITION) Written by GEOFF JOHNS Art by GARY FRANK and JON SIBAL Cover by GARY FRANK $19.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-632-4 ON SALE 5/27/25 He fell from the sky like a shooting star, the last son of a dying planet. Years later, he took to the sky yet again, the sworn protector of the planet he now calls home. But what happened in between? The true story has never been told…until now! In Superman: Secret Origin, Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, the superstar creative team behind Doomsday Clock, Batman: Earth One, and Shazam, reveal the Man of Tomorrow's astonishing past! Collects Superman: Secret Origin #1-6 SUPERMAN BY PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, GRANT MORRISON, and others Art by DANIEL SAMPERE, RICCARDO FEDERICI, PHIL HESTER, and others Cover by STEVE BEACH $125.00 US | 1032 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-202-9 ON SALE 7/1/25 Presented in reading order, experience the complete Warworld saga with Johnson's stories from Action Comics #1029-1046, Action Comics 2021 Annual #1, Action Comics 2022 Annual #1, Superman #30-32, Batman/Superman: Authority Special #1, Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1, Future State: Superman: Worlds of War #1-2, Future State: House of El #1, Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1, and Infinite Frontier #0, with Superman and the Authority #1-4. Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen #12 DC Comics SUPERMAN'S PAL JIMMY OLSEN: WHO KILLED JIMMY OLSEN? THE DELUXE EDITION Written by MATT FRACTION Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER $49.99 US | 344 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-187-9 ON SALE 6/17/25 From Matt Fraction, Steve Lieber, and Nathan Fairbairn comes a tale so improbable and bizarre, you'll wonder to yourself: how did this book ever get made? This deluxe hardcover edition features the author's preferred reading order, a wacky new cover by Lieber, Easter eggs, and much more! Collects Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #1-12, plus Jimmy Olsen backup stories from Superman: Leviathan Rising Special #1, Superman: Heroes #1, and Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen's Boss Perry White #1. SUPERMAN: THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR Written by MARK WAID Pencils by BRYAN HITCH Inks by KEVIN NOWLAN Cover by BRYAN HITCH $29.99 US | 168 pages | 8 1/2″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-078-0 ON SALE 6/24/25 Mark Waid and Bryan Hitch reunite to tell a tale centered on their favorite super-hero. Superman learns Lex Luthor is dying, and he wants the Man of Steel to help him find the cure for whatever is causing his rapid decline. While the world wants to say good riddance to Luthor, Superman will go to the ends of the universe, through different dimensions, and across time to save his foe. But just why does he want to save the person who's spent his life trying to destroy him? And will he even be able to find the solution? Collects issues #1-3. SUPERMAN: YEAR ONE Story and art by FRANK MILLER and JOHN ROMITA JR. Inks by DANNY MIKI Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and DANNY MIKI $19.99 US | 216 pages | 8 1/2″ x 10 7/8″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-177-0 ON SALE 6/10/25 With Superman: Year One, writer Frank Miller (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Ronin, Sin City) and artist John Romita Jr. (Iron Man, The Amazing Spider-Man, Kick-Ass) bring their renowned storytelling talents to bear as they reimagine the formative trials that young Clark must undergo to claim his place in our world. Collects Superman: Year One #1-3. BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT Written and drawn by SEAN GORDON MURPHY $19.99 US | 264 Pages | 7 1/6″ x 10 7/8″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-160-2 ON SALE 6/3/25 Gotham Motors CEO Derek Powers has seized control of the Wayne family's assets and is using them to transform the GTO and the city they've sworn to protect. Crime is down, but at what cost? A new Batman has emerged in Powers's city, and only Bruce is fully aware of the dangers to come. It's time to destroy the mantle for good, but he'll need one of his forgotten sons' help to do so. Enter Jason Todd…the first Robin?! In this thrilling sequel to the blockbuster comic book hits Batman: White Knight and Batman: Curse of the White Knight, writer/artist Sean Murphy invites the audience to go beyond the Gotham they know to discover an engrossing new take on the city and its heroes. Welcome to Neo-Gotham and the world of Beyond the White Knight! This collection includes Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1-8; Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood #1-2. WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS Written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK Art by NICOLA SCOTT AND PHIL JIMENEZ $19.99 US | 232 Pages | 7 1/6″ x 10 7/8″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-159-6 ON SALE 6/3/25 Millennia ago, Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon grew greatly dissatisfied with their male counterparts…and far from their sight, they put a plan into action. A new society was born, one never before seen on Earth, capable of wondrous and terrible things…but their existence could not stay secret for long. When a despairing woman named Hippolyta crossed the Amazons' path, a series of events was set in motion that would lead to an outright war in heaven—and the creation of the Earth's greatest guardian! Legendary talents Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, and Nicola Scott unleash one of the most unforgettable DC tales of all time! SUPERMAN VOL. 4: RISE OF THE SUPERWOMAN Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art and Cover by DAN MORA $19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-181-7 ON SALE 5/27/25 With unexpected twists and heart-pounding moments, Lois finds herself in a whirlwind of conflicts, challenges, and a race for survival that will redefine what it means to be Superwoman. Buckle up because this high-stakes adventure is going to be one for the ages! Collects Superman #19-24 and Superwoman Special #1. BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 1: MERCY OF THE FATHER Written by TOM TAYLOR Art and Cover by MIKEL JANÍN HC: $29.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-180-0 SC: $19.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-183-1 ON SALE 7/1/25 A serial killer is stalking Gotham. But its victims are all juvenile delinquents, teens, and young adults with criminal records and time served. Are they even worth saving? For Batman, the answer is always yes. No matter who they are or what they've done, every life is worth preserving. Not everyone agrees with this sentiment, as Bruce Wayne will discover when an old family friend invites him to test a new longevity drug, Sangraal, something only the very rich will ever have access to. What's Sangraal's connection to these strange murders, and what's the price of immortality? Find out in the critically acclaimed story "The Mercy of the Father" by dynamic duo Tom Taylor (Nightwing, Superman: Son of Kal-El) and Mikel Janín (Batman and JSA)! Collects Detective Comics issues #1090-1096. WONDER WOMAN VOL. 3: FURY Written by TOM KING Art by DANIEL SAMPERE, BRUNO REDONDO, and KHARY RANDOLPH Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE $19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover| ISBN: 978-1-79950-144-2 ON SALE 5/20/25 The tide of war against the menacing Sovereign shifts dramatically when Diana, faced with overwhelming challenges, realizes that the battle ahead is far too colossal for one hero alone. As a new mother navigating her dual life, she convenes a host of formidable allies in an unparalleled quest for justice. Enter Detective Chimp, the greatest detective in the DC Universe! With his keen insights and quirky charm, can he help unravel the villain's secrets? Alongside him stand Wonder Woman's most fearless warriors: the Wondergirls who have trained under her watchful eye, each bringing their unique strengths and skills to the fight. Will these champions rise to the occasion and win this ultimate battle? Collects Wonder Woman issues #14-19 DC FINEST: BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE AND OTHER STORIES Written by ALAN MOORE, MIKE W. BARR, JIM STARLIN, and others Art by BRIAN BOLLAND, JIM APARO, NORM BREYFOGLE, JERRY BINGHAM, and others Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND $39.99 US | 608 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-145-9 ON SALE 5/20/25 The Caped Crusader continues to battle crime in Gotham in the late 1980s, this time squaring off against villains such as Two-Face, the Ratcatcher, and KGBeast in Batman #413-422 and Detective Comics #580-589. This volume also contains two celebrated graphic novels—Batman: Son of the Demon #1 by Mike W. Barr and Jerry Bingham and Batman: The Killing Joke #1 by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, the comics masterpiece that explored the complex dynamic between Batman and his archnemesis, The Joker. DC FINEST: CATWOMAN: VENGEANCE AND VINDICATION Written by CHUCK DIXON, ALAN GRANT, and others Art by JIM BALENT and others Cover by JIM BALENT $39.99 US | 624 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-175-6 ON SALE 6/10/25 Breakouts! Heists! Burglaries! Kidnappings! Catwoman must claw her way out of the deadliest capers and prove once more why she is best at what she does. Facing the likes of Batman, Gorilla Grodd, Robin, Catman, Nazis, princes, and more…she's in for the adventures of a lifetime. Collects Catwoman #0, #13-32; Catwoman Annual #2; Batman: Shadow of the Bat #43-44; and a story from Showcase '95 #4, including many never-before collected tales! DC FINEST: METAMORPHO: THE ELEMENT MAN Written by BOB HANEY and others Art by RAMONA FRADON, SAL TRAPANI, and others Cover by RAMONA FRADON $39.99 US | 592 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-184-8 ON SALE 6/17/25 Adventurer Rex Mason would do anything for the right price! When he's hired by his girlfriend's evil millionaire father to steal the legendary Orb of Ra, his life is forever changed! Transformed by the ancient Egyptian artifact, Rex is reborn as Metamorpho. He can now transform his body into hundreds of different substances and shapes, but he's gotta figure out how to save his love life first…maybe if he becomes a superhero? Collects stories from Brave and the Bold #57-58, #66, #68, #101; Metamorpho #1-17; and Justice League of America #42. DC FINEST: SUPERMAN: KRYPTONITE NEVERMORE Written by DENNIS O'NEIL, LEO DORFMAN, and others Art by CURT SWAN, MURPHY ANDERSON, and others Cover by NEAL ADAMS $39.99 US | 576 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-165-7 ON SALE 6/3/25 One of the most beloved eras of Superman comics begins! In the Kryptonite Nevermore era, all of Earth's kryptonite has been turned into iron, effectively rendering the Man of Steel truly invulnerable. But without any weaknesses to hold him back, can Superman be trusted to not succumb to his darker impulses? Featuring stories by comics legends Dennis O'Neil, Curt Swan, and Murphy Anderson, DC Finest: Kryptonite Nevermore marks the beginning of one of the greatest chapters in comics history. Collects Action Comics #393-406 and Superman #233-238, #240-246. DCEASED: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION Written by TOM TAYLOR Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and STEFANO GAUDIANO Cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA $US 9.99 | 216 pages | 5.5″ x 8.5″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-163-3 ON SALE 6/3/25 600 million people. That's how many fall victim when a mysterious techno-organic virus is unleashed on Earth. Now, only Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League stand between Earth and utter annihilation… Nothing they've ever faced has prepared them for an onslaught of this magnitude. Nothing they've ever seen can match the scale of the tragedy and terror that have been unleashed. As heroes and villains, gods and monsters are wiped out, only one question remains: what happens to the World's Greatest Heroes if the world ends? DCeased is produced by New York Times bestselling writer Tom Taylor (Injustice) with artists Trevor Hairsine (Red Hood and the Outlaws) and Stefano Gaudiano (The Walking Dead) to unleash an all-new vision of the DC Universe's darkest hour in DCeased. STATIC: SEASON ONE DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION Written by VITA AYALA, REGINALD HUDLIN, and GREG PAK Art by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, CHRISCROSS, DENYS COWAN, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, and more Cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY $9.99 | 184 pages | 5.5″ x 8.5″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77953-115-5 ON SALE 5/27/25 Bullied nerd Virgil Hawkins wasn't the kind of kid you'd normally find on the streets at a protest—but like everyone else in the city of Dakota, he was fed up. Unfortunately, the first time he stood up to raise his voice, the world turned upside down. The experimental tear gas released that day left some of his class-mates maimed or dead…but it left Virgil and others with stunning new abilities. Virgil has power inside him now—but there's anger burning inside him, too. What is he supposed to do about all this? And—what is he supposed to do about his bullies, now that they've got superpowers, too? Static: Season One partners comics' most dynamic new creative voices with Milestone Media veterans to open up a new chapter in the story of the most iconic Black teen superhero in comics history—and like every classic Milestone tale, it will take you places you could never even dream! BATWOMAN: ELEGY DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION Written by GREG RUCKA Art by J.H. WILLIAMS III, JOCK, and SCOTT KOLINS Cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III $9.99 US | 240 pages | 5.5″ x 8.5″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-176-3 ON SALE 6/17/25 Determined to continue serving others after her military career was cut short by bigotry, Kate Kane has taken up the identity of Batwoman, leading a one-woman war on Gotham City's evil underbelly. And at the heart of her investigation is the Religion of Crime, a criminal cult led by a madwoman known only as Alice. Speaking in riddles and storybook rhymes, the Lewis Carroll-inspired Alice aims to transform Gotham into her own twisted wonderland. But is everything Alice says truly mad? Underneath her deranged theatrics, she may hold the key to understanding Batwoman's past… Batwoman: Elegy is a visually stunning landmark tale created by bestselling writer Greg Rucka (Wonder Woman) and acclaimed artist J.H. Williams III (The Sandman: Overture), which reveals the shocking origin that set the foundation for one of the DC Universe's most prominent LGBTQIA+ characters. BIRDS OF PREY VOL. 3: BIRD UNDERCOVER Written by KELLY THOMPSON Art by SAMI BASRI, JUANN CABAL, and VICENTE CIFUENTES Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO $19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-119-0 ON SALE 6/17/25 Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel, Black Widow) continues her stellar run on Birds of Prey with superstar artists Sami Basri (Nightwing, Steelworks) and Juann Cabal (Guardians of the Galaxy) in Birds of Prey: Bird Undercover, collecting Birds of Prey #14-19! POWER GIRL VOL. 3: THE STAR Written by LEAH WILLIAMS Art by DAVID BALDEÓN and ADRIANA MELO Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE $19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-170-1 ON SALE 6/10/25 Power Girl and Omen are on the case, and the truth they uncover is even deadlier than their worst fears! Plus, a chapter of our heroine's life comes to a surprising end as Power Girl finds a new place to live…along with a tenant who isn't ready to hand over the keys just yet! Collects Power Girl #14-20. THE FLASH VOL. 3: AS ABOVE Written by SIMON SPURRIER Art by VASCO GEORGIEV Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO $19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-134-3 ON SALE 6/24/25 The Wests are eager to explore Skartaris, the underground realm where dinosaurs are the least of their worries, and the legendary Warlord needs help against a Rogue! And there's something Wally's not telling his loved ones…a secret that lets him be in two very different places at once! Collects The Flash #14-19. NIGHTWING VOL. 1: ON WITH THE SHOW Written by DAN WATTERS Art and cover by DEXTER SOY HC: $29.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-198-5 SC: $19.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover| ISBN: 978-1-79950-200-5 ON SALE 7/1/25 Dick Grayson joins DC's All In initiative with a brand-new creative team for Nightwing. It's not all sunshine when Blüdhaven erupts into a warzone between rival gangs fighting for the future of crime. Nightwing must push himself further than he ever has to save his home and legacy. Don't miss this groundbreaking new era that redefines what it means to be a hero from the brand-new creative team of writer Dan Watters and artist Dexter Soy. Collects Nightwing #119-124. BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST VOL. 6: IMPOSSIBLE Written by MARK WAID Art by DAN MORA, ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ, and GLEB MELNIKOV Cover by DAN MORA HC: $24.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-189-3 SC: $17.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover| ISBN: 978-1-79950-192-3 ON SALE 6/24/25 The World's Finest duo of Mark Waid (Justice League Unlimited, Kingdom Come) and Dan Mora (Absolute Power, Justice League Unlimited) continue their romp through the DC Universe and into the fifth dimension in Bat BATMAN: HUSH (ABSOLUTE EDITION) Written by JEPH LOEB Pencils by JIM LEE Inks by SCOTT WILLIAMS Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS $100.00 US | 372 pages | 8 1/8″ x 12 1/4″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-674-4 ON SALE 10/7/25 The complete 12-part saga written by Jeph Loeb (Superman/Batman, Smallville) with art by fan-favorites Jim Lee and Scott Williams (Superman, Uncanny X-Men) collected together in the oversize Absolute format! This slipcase edition includes Batman #608-619 as well as the two-page origin of Batman (originally seen only online) and the special interlude story from Wizard: The Comics Magazine. Hush is an epic tale of friend-ship, trust, and betrayal that reinvigorated the Dark Knight, pitting him against the deadliest members of his rogues gallery and introducing his newest foe! This Absolute edition includes a cover by Lee and Williams, a Jim Lee sketchbook, and issue-by-issue commentary by the creative team! COSMIC ODYSSEY: THE DELUXE EDITION (2025 EDITION) Written by JIM STARLIN Art by MIKE MIGNOLA, CARLOS GARZÓN, and STEVE OLIFF Cover by MIKE MIGNOLA $39.99 US | 200 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-164-0 ON SALE 6/3/25 The champions of Earth, New Genesis, and Apokolips unite in Cosmic Odyssey: The Deluxe Edition, from writer Jim Starlin (Batman: A Death in the Family) and artists Mike Mignola (Hellboy), Carlos Garzón (The Witching Hour), and Steve Oliff (Spawn). This edition collects the complete classic miniseries in a single hardcover edition. DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V VOL. 1 Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, TYLER BOSS, and JOEY ESPOSITO Art by OTTO SCHMIDT, DANIEL BAYLISS, NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, ACKY BRIGHT, and more Cover by OTTO SCHMIDT $29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-161-9 ON SALE 6/3/25 Sink your teeth into another juicy tale of bloodsuckers, Bat-people, and all-out vampire action. Brought to you by Matthew Rosenberg (Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War) and Otto Schmidt (Catwoman, Birds of Prey), DC vs. Vampires: World War V promises to be a bloody good read! DCEASED OMNIBUS Written by TOM TAYLOR Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, GIGI BALDASSINI, LAURA BRAGA, TOM DERENICK, and more $125.00 US | 1072 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-185-5 ON SALE 6/17/25 New York Times bestselling writer Tom Taylor (Injustice,Dark Knights of Steel, Batman) is joined by Trevor Hairsine (Red Hood and the Outlaws) and a horde of other artists to bring this horrifying tale to life. This omnibus collects the complete saga, featuring DCeased #1-6, DCeased: A Good Day to Die #1, DCeased: Dead Planet #1-7, DCeased: Hope at World's End Digital Chapters #1-15, DCeased: Unkillables #1-3, and DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #1-8! DOCTOR FATE BY J.M. DeMATTEIS Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS Art by KEITH GIFFEN and SHAWN McMANUS Cover by KEITH GIFFEN $59.99 US | 776 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-142-8 ON SALE 5/20/25 In the late 1980s, writer J.M. DeMatteis reinvigorated the classic JSA hero Doctor Fate by introduc-ing not one, but two new characters who would combine powers to become the latest incarnation of Doctor Fate. This complete collection of DeMatteis's run collects the original 1987 miniseries illustrated by Keith Giffen, plus the ongoing series drawn by Shawn McManus. Collects Doctor Fate (1987) #1-4, Dr. Fate (vol. 2) #1-24, and Dr. Fate Annual #1. GREEN LANTERN VOL. 3 POWER OF WILL Written by JEREMY ADAMS, MARC GUGGENHEIM, and PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by FERNANDO PASARÍN, MARCO SANTUCCI, MATTHEW CLARK, DARICK ROBERTSON, MONTOS, and OCLAIR ALBERT Cover by ARIEL COLÓN $19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-143-5 ON SALE 5/20/25 The world's greatest superheroes remain trapped in the grip of Absolute Power unless Hal can find a way to survive torture and execute a daring solo raid on Amanda Waller's stash of super-villain weapons. Meanwhile, Waller's henchman Jadestone has absorbed Alan Scott's willpower…but will that make the Amazo an even greater threat? All this, plus the secrets of the malevolent Thaaros and the Shadow Lanterns, in stories from Green Lantern #13-15 and Absolute Power: Task Force VII #3. JENNY SPARKS Written by TOM KING Art and cover by JEFF SPOKES $19.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-799950-153-4 ON SALE 5/27/25 The wild storm begins! What could five strangers have to do with the fate of the world? Find out as Captain Atom goes rogue, threatening to destroy the planet he once swore to protect. Can any hero stop him? Well, it may take the most unconventional of them all…Jenny Sparks, the one woman tasked with keeping ALL the heroes in line, no matter the cost. The Spirit of the 20th Century returns for the 21st in this action-packed trade collecting Jenny Sparks #1-7 by Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (Wonder Woman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and artist Jeff Spokes! LOONEY TUNES: CATCH THAT WASCALLY WABBIT! Written by DAN SLOTT, SEAN CAROLAN, JENNIFER MOORE, and others Art by DAVID ÁLVAREZ, PABLO ZAMBONI, MIKE DeCARLO, and others Cover by DAVID ÁLVAREZ and MIKE DeCARLO $14.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-147-3 ON SALE 5/20/25 Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Taz, Tweety Bird, Wile E. Coyote, Yosemite Sam, and all your other favorite Looney Tunes characters are at it again with their wildest, wackiest, and—dare we say?—looniest comic book adventures inspired by the classic WB cartoons! Collects tales from Looney Tunes #47-53. MILESTONE COMPENDIUM FOUR Written by DWAYNE McDUFFIE, JOHN ROZUM, IVAN VELEZ JR., MATT WAYNE, and others Art by M.D. BRIGHT, CHRISCROSS, HUMBERTO RAMOS, TOMMY LEE EDWARDS, and others Cover by DENYS COWAN $59.99 US | 1344 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-026-1 ON SALE 6/17/25 The citizens of Dakota City have mostly learned how to adjust to the presence of super-powered beings in their neighborhood. But a new gentrification project threatens to upend the fragile peace between the ordinary citizens and the Bang Babies. Collects Blood Syndicate #28-32, Hardware #29-38, Icon #28-37, Kobalt #15-16, The Long Hot Summer #1-3, My Name Is Holocaust #1-5, Shadow Cabinet #14-17, Static #26-31, and Xombi #12-21. BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS: THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 Written by TONY S. DANIEL, JOHN LAYMAN, and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art by TONY S. DANIEL, JASON FABOK, ED BENES, ANDY CLARKE, SCOT EATON, JOEL GOMEZ, and more Cover by TONY S. DANIEL and RYAN WYNN $125.00 US | 1048 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-194-7 ON SALE 6/24/25 Join Tony S. Daniel, Jason Fabok, John Layman, and others as they explore the darkest, most twisted corners of Gotham City in Batman: Detective Comics: The New 52 Omnibus Volume 1, collecting the first half of this explosive series, including Detective Comics #0-24, Detective Comics Annual #1-2, and Penguin: Pain and Prejudice #1-5. NIGHTWING: A KNIGHT IN BLÜDHAVEN COMPENDIUM TWO Written by CHUCK DIXON and others Art by SCOTT McDANIEL, GREG LAND, and others Cover by SCOTT McDANIEL and KARL STORY $59.99 US | 1120 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-148-0 ON SALE 5/20/2025 As a full-time hero, Dick Grayson is on the clock protecting his city 24 hours a day…and loving it. Somehow finding time to date his longtime crush Barbara Gordon, a.k.a. Oracle, along the way, he's systematically dismantling the criminal empire that infests his hometown and living his best life. But when the kingpin of Blüdhaven puts a target on Nightwing's back, it may finally be time to call for backup. Collects Nightwing (vol. 2) #26-59; Nightwing 80-Page Giant #1; Nightwing: Secret Files & Origins #1; Action Comics #771; Batman Annual #23; Birds of Prey #8, #20-21; and stories from Batman Chronicles #20 and DCU Holiday Bash II #1. ABSOLUTE PREACHER VOL. 3 (2025 EDITION) Written by GARTH ENNIS Art by STEVE DILLON Cover by GLENN FABRY $150.00 US | 736 pages | 8 1/8″ x 12 1/4″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-290-6 ON SALE 10/21/25 A masterpiece of violence, depravity, love, and redemption, writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon's Preacher follows the Reverend Jesse Custer on his epic quest to track down an absent God and force him to answer for the sufferings of his creation. Acclaimed by fans and critics alike, this groundbreaking title shattered conventions and set new standards for American comics during its original run. This third and final deluxe slipcased volume collects issues #41-66 of the series, together with the special "Tall in the Saddle", and features an introduction by actor Pip Torrens—Herr Starr from AMC's Preacher—as well as a special photo gallery of Preacher collectibles and other rarities unearthed from the series' archives. RED LANTERNS: THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS Written by PETER MILLIGAN, CHARLES SOULE, and more Art by ED BENES, MIGUEL A. SEPÚLVEDA, ALESSANDRO VITTI, JIM CALAFIORE, and more Cover by ED BENES and ROB HUNTER $125.00 US | 1456 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-176-3 ON SALE 6/10/25 Writers Peter Milligan and Charles Soule are joined by a corps of writers and artists to spin the rage-filled epic of the Red Lanterns' New 52 debut in Red Lanterns: The New 52 Omnibus. Collects Green Lantern #23, #23.1, #24, #28; Green Lantern Corps #24; Green Lantern: New Guardians #24; Green Lantern Annual #2; Infinity Man and the Forever People #5-6; Red Lanterns #1-40; Red Lanterns Annual #1; Red Lanterns: Futures End #1; Stormwatch #9; and Supergirl #26-33! THE AUTHORITY BOOK TWO (2025 EDITION) Written by MARK MILLAR, WARREN ELLIS, and TOM PEYER Art by FRANK QUITELY, DUSTIN NGUYEN, ARTHUR ADAMS, and BRYAN HITCH Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS and TIM TOWNSEND $34.99 US | 504 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-188-6 ON SALE 6/17/25 Join writer Mark Millar (Kick-Ass) and artists Frank Quitely (All-Star Superman), Dustin Nguyen (Descender), and Arthur Adams (Monkeyman and O'Brien) as they wrap up the Authority saga not with a whimper but a bang. The Authority Book Two collects the uncensored The Authority #13-29, The Authority Annual 2000 #1, and stories from WildStorm Summer Special #1, plus a bonus gallery of behind-the-scenes extras. THE AUTHORITY OMNIBUS (2025 EDITION) Written by WARREN ELLIS, MARK MILLAR, and TOM PEYER Art by BRYAN HITCH, FRANK QUITELY, and DUSTIN NGUYEN Cover by BRYAN HITCH $125.00 US | 984 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-203-6 ON SALE 7/1/25 Series creators Warren Ellis (Transmetropolitan) and artist Bryan Hitch (The Ultimates) are joined by a host of comics' greatest talents, including writers Mark Millar (Superman: Red Son) and Tom Peyer (Legion of Super-Heroes) and artists Frank Quitely (All-Star Superman) and Dustin Nguyen (Detective Comics). Collects The Authority #1-29, Planetary/The Authority: Ruling the World #1, Authority Annual 2000 #1, Jenny Sparks: The Secret History of the Authority #1-5, and stories from WildStorm Summer Special #1 and WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years. THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES VOL. 6 Written by J. TORRES, SHOLLY FISCH, AMANDA DEIBERT, IVAN COHEN, and more Art by DARIO BRIZUELA, PUSTE, and ERICH OWEN Cover by DARIO BRIZUELA $12.99 US | 128 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-171-8 ON SALE 6/10/25 Because working together is a great way to handle things! Scarecrow tries to scare his way into Gotham's hearts, but Shaggy and Scooby just can't get any more afraid. A giant problem at the Finger Memorial Museum requires everyone's bravery and smarts to conquer, and a convention appearance prevents the Bat-Family from appearing at the Wayne Foundation's Heroes Gala, so Mystery Inc. fills in! Villains take over local garages, the library, and the opera house…but teaming up saves the day every time. THE DC UNIVERSE BY STEVE DITKO OMNIBUS Written by STEVE DITKO, DENNIS O'NEIL, MICHAEL FLEISHER, and others Art by STEVE DITKO, WALLY WOOD, MIKE ROYER, and others Cover by STEVE DITKO $125.00 US | 1264 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-173-2 ON SALE 6/10/25 Collects Detective Comics #483-485; Legends of the DC Universe 80-Page Giant #1; Tales of the New Gods #1; House of Secrets #139, #148; World's Finest Comics #249-255; Adventure Comics #467-478; Showcase #73, #75; House of Mystery #236, #247, #254, #258, #276; 1st Issue Special #7; Beware the Creeper #1-6; Cancelled Comics Cavalcade #2; Strange Adventures #188-189; The Legion of Super-Heroes #267-268, #272, #274, #276, #281; Shade, the Changing Man #1-8; Plop! #16; Weird War Tales #46, #49, #95, #99, #104-106; Secrets of Haunted House #9, #12, #41, #45; The Unexpected #189, #221; Ghosts #77, #111; Mystery in Space #111, #114-116; Time Warp #1-4; Stalker #1-4; Superboy and the Legion of Super-Heroes #257; Amazing World of DC Comics #13; The Outsiders #13; The Hawk and the Dove #1-2; Man-Bat #1; DC Special Series #9; and Action Comics #642. BATMAN '89 ECHOES Written by SAM HAMM Art by JOE QUINONES and STACEY LEE Cover by JOE QUINONES and PAOLO RIVERA $24.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-077-3 ON SALE 6/17/25 This is your chance to dive into the follow-up to the Batman '89 graphic novel, which continues the enthralling adventures of the Dark Knight from Tim Burton's classic movie Batman. Featuring issues #1-6 of Batman '89: Echoes, this is a must-read for all Batman fans! THE SPECTRE: THE WRATH OF THE SPECTRE OMNIBUS (2025 EDITION) Written by MICHAEL FLEISHER, GARDNER FOX, NEAL ADAMS, and more Art by JIM APARO, NEAL ADAMS, JACK SPARLING, MURPHY ANDERSON, JERRY GRANDENETTI, and more Cover by JIM APARO $99.99 US | 680 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-167-1 ON SALE 6/3/25 In this omnibus, witness former cop Jim Corrigan dish out ghoulish punishments across the DC Universe! Collects stories from Showcase #60-61 and #64; The Brave and the Bold #72, #75, #116, #180, and #199; The Spectre #1-10; Wrath of the Spectre #4; Adventure Comics #431-440; DC Comics Presents #29; and Ghosts #97-99.

