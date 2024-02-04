Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: barbara gordon, batgossip, Batman #142

The Future Of The Joker And Barbara Gordon In Batman #142 (Spoilers)

Three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran a little bit of Batman gossip. And we always like to mark our own homework and check exactly how we did.

Three weeks or so ago, Bleeding Cool ran a little bit of Bat Gossip. And we always like to mark our own homework and check exactly how we did. We already looked at the Red Mask being responsible for the triplication of the Joker that had so plagued the Batman, revealed in a scene set in Batman's future. But in our original post, we also stated that;

"Batman #142 begins the new Joker: Year One arc by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, and Andrea Sorrentino, and is heading towards something big with Batman #150. Set in the future of the Batman Universe, yes, another one, subject to a new assault by the Joker, it is told in flashback. We have a Joker imprisoned in a cyberworld of dreams, created by one Commissioner Gordon. Or rather, Commissioner Barbara Gordon. But he is the Joker, right, so he finds a way out. That is what he does."

Well from Batman #142 out this Tuesday we have a futuristic crucifixated Joker…

Under a system desigend by Comissioner Barbara Gordon. No one use the words nepo baby, okay? Not when she has the long arm of the law under her control. As for the Joker's future in that future, and you may recall this scene from the preview artwork that followed…

Batman #142 is published on Tuesday from DC Comics.

BATMAN #142 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The tragic death of the leader of the Red Hood Gang in a vat of chemicals has become the subject of myth…but what is the heartbreaking and gruesome tale of the monster who walked away from that violent birth? And how does it affect Batman's distant future? The Joker Year One begins here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/6/2024

