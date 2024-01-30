Batman #142 Begins Joker Year One – What Did Bleeding Cool Get Right?

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #142, chip zdarsky, Joker Year One

Next week sees the publication of Batman #142, the beginning of Joker Year One by Chip Zdarsky, Guiseppe Camuncolis and Andrea Sorrentino.

Next week sees the publication of Batman #142, the beginning of Joker Year One by Chip Zdarsky, Guiseppe Camuncolis, Andrea Sorrentino, Stefano Nesi, Alejandro Sanchez, Dave Stewart and Clayton Cowles. Three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool told you a bit of Batgossip… let's see if any of it plays out in the preview below. "Set in the future of the Batman Universe, yes, another one, subject to a new assault by the Joker, it is told in flashback."

"Chip Zdarsky has revived the Three Jokers aspect in the comic book of late, from DC Rebirth, so yes, this is totally going to be an issue in Joker: Year One…. You may want to reread the recent The Bat-Man Of Gotham arc by Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne. Which saw Batman battling Red Mask, Darwin Halliday, a possible version of the Joker from an alternate Earth, from his Gotham and then across the multiverse. Because it turns out that it was the Red Mask who was responsible for the triplication of The Joker. Could they be more multiversal versions of each other in this version?"

"Which all gives Batman the chance to think back to Batman #141 when they were cellmates at the hands of Zur-En-Arrh inside the body of Failsafe, and the Joker's testimony, confession, monologue whatever you want to call it."

"Set in the future of the Batman Universe, yes, another one, subject to a new assault by the Joker, it is told in flashback… As well as all the Alan Moore and Brian Bolland Killing Joke stuff that the Three Jokers from Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok dug up. But The Three Jokers has been booted from Batman canon now, so it's going to be a different take on the Joker's earlier days."

We also noted "We have a Joker imprisoned in a cyberworld of dreams, created by one Commissioner Gordon. Or rather, Commissioner Barbara Gordon. But he is the Joker, right, so he finds a way out. That is what he does… While more of Batman's trainers from Batman: The Knight by Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico are going to be relevant, and you may want a reread before Joker Year One starts. Because the joker had to learn some of this stuff from someone, right?

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The tragic death of the leader of the Red Hood Gang in a vat of chemicals has become the subject of myth…but what is the heartbreaking and gruesome tale of the monster who walked away from that violent birth? And how does it affect Batman's distant future? The Joker Year One begins here! Retail: $4.99Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 2/6/2024

