Batman #163 By Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb Delayed Till End Of January 2026

Batman #163 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb, the finale of H2SH Part One has been delayed until the end of January 2026, five months late...

Today's DC Comics titles include this advert for the next issue of Batman #162 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee and Alex Sinclair, coming out in October 2025. Except it isn't, is it?

Bleeding Cool has already revealed that the comic in question has been delayed until the 12th of November, but it seems that DC made that schedule change after this week's comics had been printed. We also stated that, at the time, Batman #163, the final chapter of the first half of Batman H2SH was still scheduled for the end of October, but that this was bound to change. Well, it has, and it's now delayed until the 28th of January, 2026, two and a half months after the currently scheduled Batman #162 and five months later than originally solicited. That's a year's delay on the original publication plan as well. When it is published, we will have had five issues of the new Batman volume by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez published, with the sixth at the printers. And Jorge Jimenez has already drawn that issue as well… basically, it means that Jorge can draw six times as fast as Jim Lee can. Well, Jorge isn't Publisher, President and CCO of DC Comics, I suppose, and didn't have a Superman movie to promote…

We're never going to get H2SH Part Two are we, let alone H3SH? It will join the 1963 Annual and Pearl Of The Deep with Alan Moore, WildCATS with Grant Morrison and All-Star Batman And Robin The Boy Wonder with Frank Miller in Jim Lee's bottom drawer of unfinished projects…

BATMAN #163

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? Retail: $4.99 1/28/2026

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 11/12/2025

