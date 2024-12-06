Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman, robin

Batman and Robin #16 Preview: Teen Angst or Trust Issues?

Batman and Robin #16 hits stores this Wednesday. Can the Dynamic Duo solve Memento's mystery, or will father-son tensions tear them apart? Gotham's underworld awaits.

Article Summary Batman and Robin #16 releases Dec 11, diving into Dynamic Duo's family drama amidst Memento's attacks.

Dark Knight fears bond with Damian is fracturing. Is it teen angst or is Robin pulling away?

Memento resurfaces in Gotham, challenging Batman and Robin while past atrocities loom large.

As the Dynamic Duo attempts to solve the mysteries of Memento's recent attacks, Batman begins to fear that his bond with his son and partner is beginning to fracture. Is this simply teenage angst, or is Damian truly pulling away from his father? Meanwhile, Memento emerges from the shadows, and the stone-faced specter of atrocities past makes himself known in the Gotham underworld.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #16

DC Comics

1024DC074

1024DC075 – Batman and Robin #16 Simone Di Meo Cover – $5.99

1024DC076 – Batman and Robin #16 Dan Panosian Cover – $5.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Javier Fernandez

In Shops: 12/11/2024

SRP: $4.99

