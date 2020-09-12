Batman And The Outsiders #17 Drops Dexter Soy For Final Issue

Batman and the Outsiders #17 has been cancelled with its final issue. And, as is often the case, DC Comics has decided that they don't want to throw good money after bad, and the much-in-demand Dexter Soy is being pulled off the final issue, for something else. And it will now be drawn by Marcio Takara instead. Well, Marcio, best known for Incorruptible and The Incredibles was drawing House Of Whispers for DC Comics – and that was cancelled. Might he gain the reputation for drawing the final issue for a few comic books right now? If so, it might keep him in a job for quite some time at DC right now.

Here is how the solicitation used to look:

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #17

written by BRYAN HILL

art by DEXTER SOY

cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

FINAL ISSUE

Series finale! The war with Ra's al Ghul reaches its end, and none of the Outsiders will ever be the same. And none of them might ever be a team again! Did Batman choose the wrong allies to assemble to fight Ra's? Or did those allies make a mistake in believing in Batman? The critically acclaimed series comes to its end!

ON SALE 10/13/20 $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Batman and the Outsiders #17 is on Final Order Cutoff on September 20, with an on-sale date of October 13th. Talking of final issues, Amethyst #6 has a new on-sale date of the 24th of November rather than the originally resolicited date of the 20th of October.

In another schedule changes, Strange Adventures #6 jumps from 6th to 13th October. Batman: The Man Who Laughs: The Deluxe Edition HC from 13th to 27th October. Shazam! The Deluxe Edition HC from 13th to 27th October. Plastic Man: Rubber Banded – The Deluxe Edition HC from 20th October to 3rd November. JLA by Grant Morrison Omnibus HC from 20th October to 3rd November. Lucifer Omnibus Vol. 2 from 28th October to 3rd November. Batman: Road to No Man's Land Omnibus HC from 3rd of November to the 10th. And The Books of Magic Omnibus Vol. 1 (The Sandman Universe Classics) from 24th November to 8th December.