Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #2 Preview: Too Much Prep Time

Ask the question: who would win in a fight, Batman or ____? The answer is always Batman… with enough prep time. But how can Batman survive this preview of Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #2 when his greatest weapon, prep time, is being used against him?! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR #2

DC Comics

0322DC097

0322DC098 – Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #2 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Max Dunbar

Neo-Gotham and its Sword have made their opening assault on Batman Beyond. With limited resources and no Bruce Wayne to come to his aid, Terry McGinnis will need to find more allies. But…all he finds is a brand-new triumvirate of villains collectively known as Gestalt. It's three brains against one, with Batman Beyond looking worse for wear than he ever has. Will he make it to the end of Neo-Year?

In Shops: 5/3/2022

SRP: $3.99

