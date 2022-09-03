Batman Beyond Reprises *That* Scene From Batman Year One

Batman Beyond time! One of the more famous moments in Batman comic book history comes from Batman: Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli, when Batman gatecrashes an elite Gotham get-together and tells the assembled billionaires that their time is up. Since then, Kevin Smith revisited that scene and stated that Batman urinated himself during the speech, which might have ruined the moment. And then Frank Miller spoke out against Occupy Rebellion in tones that seemed the exact opposite of those he had written for Batman two decades before that. But the original scene still has power.

And, in the new Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #6 preview, for the comic going on sale from DC Comics this Tuesday, the future Batman, Terry McGinnis gets to do his own version of that speech to the future elite of New Gotham. Beginning, and continuing, in a very similar fashion, with the Batfamous words "You have eaten well…" It takes place on the final page of this preview, so you'll have to make your way to it.

BATMAN BEYOND NEO-YEAR #6 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Max Dunbar

THE END OF TOMORROW! The Neo-Year is drawing toward its epic conclusion: Terry McGinnis has spent the last year waging his war on the artificial intelligence that conquered Neo-Gotham. In this issue he'll have to put together everything he's learned, refine his own myth as Batman, and bring down Donovan Lumos, Neo-Gotham's A.I., and the Sword of Gotham. Terry McGinnis flies the night sky in a new Batman Beyond suit. Everything about the Batman Beyond mythos changes here.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/06/2022