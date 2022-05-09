Batman Comics Take Top Three in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And the top three sales starring Batman, no wonder DC Comics has been upping the Batcount of late.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Flashpoint Beyond #1
- Batman Killing Time #1
- Batman #123
- Giant-Sized X Men Thunderbird #1
- Star Wars Obi-Wan #1
- Marauders #2
- Twig #1
- Detective Comics #1,054
- Star Wars #23
- Nubia Coronation Special #1
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, 12 eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, Illinois.
If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Who had this to say…
- Rodman Comics: Flashpoint Beyond takes first place. Another odd week with non DC and Marvel titles making more and more spots on the top ten.
- Ssalefish Comics: Batman was the King of the Castle this week. Not too much noteworthy to mention except a strong debut by Skottie Young's Twig. Free Comic Book Day is in full swing so I have to cut this one short.
If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week
