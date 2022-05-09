Batman Comics Take Top Three in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And the top three sales starring Batman, no wonder DC Comics has been upping the Batcount of late.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Flashpoint Beyond #1 Batman Killing Time #1 Batman #123 Giant-Sized X Men Thunderbird #1 Star Wars Obi-Wan #1 Marauders #2 Twig #1 Detective Comics #1,054 Star Wars #23 Nubia Coronation Special #1

Rodman Comics: Flashpoint Beyond takes first place. Another odd week with non DC and Marvel titles making more and more spots on the top ten.

Ssalefish Comics: Batman was the King of the Castle this week. Not too much noteworthy to mention except a strong debut by Skottie Young's Twig. Free Comic Book Day is in full swing so I have to cut this one short.

