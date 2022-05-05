Legends of Tomorrow EP: DC & WB Wanted Season 8; Booster Gold Addition

Even while #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow and #SaveBatwoman campaigns rage on across social media, fans can't help but begin thinking about what could've been. In the case of "Legends," it was the addition of Donald Faison's Booster Gold that helped ignite the energies of the fans for what they were certain would be the eighth season. If nothing else, the long-running Arrowverse series would be given a chance to go out on its own terms, right? Well, right now that question is still up in the air but with regards to Booster? Well, there was a small matter of the time-traveler's appearance in the (for now) series finale that DC's Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner & EP Keto Shimizu wanted to clear up. When a fan tweeted that DC allowed Booster Gold to be used because they had already given up on the series, Shimizu pushed back by clarifying who was supporting the show's renewal.

"Not at all. DC was in our corner trying to help our chances of renewal. They and WB wanted us to survive," Shimizu revealed. "We were asked for a new character to 'excite' the audience, and attract more viewers. We requested Booster and DC agreed. It was all in an attempt to save the show." Now here's a look at a screencap of the response (with personal info redacted for privacy):

Thank you for being the greatest fans and sticking with us for seven seasons ❤🧡💛💚💙💜🤎 Once a Legend, always a Legend. pic.twitter.com/5D8chctUo6 — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Alright, sit down. This is gonna hurt. We're cancelled. This has been the journey of a lifetime for all of us. The little show that wasn't supposed to be, grew into the show that could be anything it wanted. We went to Camelot, Salvation, Hollywood, even Inside A Computer's Mind but of course, the real destination was always home: the place where your family are friends and your friends are family. We will desperately miss creating this show, but most of all we will miss getting to make it together and sharing it with you. Legends Never Die! – The Legends Writers' Room

Here's a look back at Shimizu's tweet confirming the bad news along with the full text of the statement:

Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) April 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Well, folks. It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.