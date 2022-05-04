The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Wraps Season 2 Filming

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with the second season of Amazon and showrunner/EP Rafe Judkins' series adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels, we were coming off of a wave of casting news that included Ayoola Smart, Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, and Gregg Chillingirian. But that was last month, and let's just say today's update is what a number of you have been waiting to hear. Emmy-nominated Makeup, Hair & Prosthetics Designer Davina Lamont took to Instagram to not only congratulate their team and their hard work but also confirm that filming on the second season has wrapped.

"156 shooting days, 14 wonderful makeup crew nationality's, 56 makeup artists, 220 covid tests, 560 makeup fittings, over 1 year on this show, spanning over 3 countries. That's a wrap on Wheel of time season 2!!!! Thank you to every one of my fabulous makeup departments," Lamont wrote in their post (which you can check out below) confirming filming has wrapped:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the first season of Amazon's The Wheel of Time:

Prime Video's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris (Dónal Finn in S02) as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

Lolita Chakrabarti as Marin Al'Vere, Michael Tuahine as Bran Al'Vere, David Sterne as Cenn Buie, Christopher Sciueref as Abell Cauthon, Juliet Howland as Natti Cauthon, Mandi Symonds as Daise Conger, Abdul Salis as Eamon, Stuart Graham as Geofram, Pasha Bocarie as Master Grinwell, Jennifer Preston as Mistress Grinwell, Izuka Hoyle as Dana, Darren Clarke as Basel Gill, Maria Doyle Kennedy as Illa, Narinder Samra as Raen, Daryl McCormack as Aram, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min, Clare Perkins as Kerene, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin have also joined the cast.

Isis Mussenden is aboard as costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories. Sanaa Hamri (Shameless, Empire) is joining the team as both executive producer & director for Season 2, with Uta Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.